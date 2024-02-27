The Tinubu Media Support Group (TMSG) criticised former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for endorsing Argentina President Javier Milei's policies for Nigeria, indicating confusion.

In a statement issued in Abuja by its Chairman Jesutega Onokpasa, TMSG argued that Atiku and his team lacked a clear understanding of Argentina's situation before and after Milei took office in December 2023.

Nigeria's economic situation continues to receive public criticism. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar/Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The TMSG recognised that Argentina's President faced a more challenging economic situation than President Bola Tinubu.

However, they questioned why former Vice President Atiku Abubakar was enthusiastic about Milei's reforms, wondering what he found commendable.

They pointed out that Abubakar referenced a Reuters report to support his stance.

Still, they reminded him that he never praised President Tinubu despite consistent positive evaluations of Tinubu's policies by the same international media outlet.

The TMSG said:

"The perennial Presidential candidate wants President Tinubu to toe Javier Milei's path but he pretends not to notice that since he assumed office in December, poverty in Argentina has risen towards 60%-the highest in 20 years-leading to increasing daily protests on the streets after a series of reforms including a 50% devaluation of the peso.

"Is he also aware that President Milei had, on assuming office, said he would introduce what he described as shock therapy that would induce short-term pains but long-term gains?

"We are surprised that the President of Nigeria, which is recording more favourable numbers than Argentina, is not getting a benefit of the doubt even as he also promised long-term benefits after announcing an end to fuel subsidy the day he was sworn into office."

The organization stated that Atiku's assertion on his platform about Nigeria and Argentina experiencing similar economic downturns in the last quarter of 2023 was inaccurate.

According to TMSG, Nigeria's Q4 GDP indicated a growth of 3.46%, surpassing the 2.54% in Q3 2023, whereas Argentina's GDP shrank by 19.4%.

"Atiku praised Milei for reducing the number of ministries in Argentina and we also expect him to hail President Tinubu for his show of political will to implement the Oronsaye report,12 years after it was submitted for implementation."

TMSG encouraged Nigerians to disregard Atiku and maintain faith in President Tinubu's capacity to bring about positive change over time.

Source: Legit.ng