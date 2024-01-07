The latest International Finance Corporation report has identified Nigeria among the top 10 biggest debtors in the world

Nigeria was listed with approximately $2.02 billion in debt, securing the ninth spot among the ten featured countries.

Nigeria's DMO had disclosed that the country's aggregate public debt reached N87.38 trillion as of September 2023

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering Energy, MSMEs, Technology and the stock market.

In the fiscal year 2023, Nigeria, the most densely populated nation in Africa, secured a position among the top 10 debtors per the International Finance Corporation's records.

This information was revealed in the comprehensive financial report for the year 2023, titled "World Bank Group 2023 Summary Results," which is accessible on the corporation's official website.

The DMO announced that Nigeria's aggregate public debt reached N87.38 trillion by the conclusion of the second quarter of 2023. Photo credit - Thematic Markets, StateHouse

Source: UGC

Within the financial report's section labelled 'IFC's largest country exposure,' Nigeria was listed with approximately $2.02 billion, securing the ninth spot among the ten featured countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Nigeria's debt continues to rise despite efforts by President Bola Tinubu's administration to pay back some of the loans obtained during former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

India, Brazil, Turkey top the list

The distribution of loans to nations with substantial borrowing levels indicates that Romania occupied the 10th position, right after Nigeria, with $1.72 billion.

Right on top of Nigeria is Indonesia, occupying the eighth position with a debt of $2.17 billion.

Vietnam and Colombia hold the seventh and sixth positions, with debts amounting to $2.1 billion and $2.3 billion, respectively.

South Africa secures the fifth position on the chart, having obtained approximately $3.23 billion in debt.

The leading four debtor nations in ascending order are India with $7.28 billion (1st position), Brazil with $5.6 billion (2nd position), Turkey with $4.65 billion (3rd position), and China with $3.23 billion (4th position).

Nigeria's total debt stock rises

In September, the Debt Management Office revealed that Nigeria's aggregate public debt reached N87.38 trillion by the conclusion of the second quarter of 2023.

This figure indicates a surge of 75.29% or N37.53 trillion when juxtaposed with the N49.85 trillion recorded at the close of March 2023.

The disclosed debt encompasses the N22.71 trillion in Ways and Means Advances provided by the Central Bank of Nigeria to the Federal Government.

Obasanjo delivers prediction on Nigeria's debt profile

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Olusegun Obasanjo has stated that given Nigeria's extensive debt portfolio, the country may find it difficult to secure debt relief.

The former president said this during a ceremony with the 2023 recipients of the Future Africa Leaders Foundation, an initiative of Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Obasanjo also said that successive administrations' alleged mismanagement of the debt relief from the Paris Club has caused the country to plunge into a vast and undeserved debt.

He added that the coming generations will have no choice but to pay the current debt incurred by different countries.

Source: Legit.ng