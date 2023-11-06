Lagos state, Ikeja - The Lagos State Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA) said Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has slashed state-regulated bus and rail transport fares by 25 per cent

LAMATA disclosed this in a statement ‘Lagos approves 25% fare rebate for regulated bus and rail transport’, on its X page (formerly known as Twitter) @Lamataonline, on Monday, November 6.

Sanwo-Olu slashes bus and train fares by 25 percent in Lagos Photo Credit: @jidesanwoolu

Source: Twitter

According to the statement, the initial 50% discount ended on Sunday, November 5.

LAMATA Head of Corporate Communication, Kolawole Ojelabi said the 25% is because the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 to N1,300 within 3 months.

“Responding to calls for the reinstatement of the 50% rebate on fare for regulated bus and rail transport, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the implementation of 25 per cent discount beginning Tuesday, 7th November 2023.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu had on 2nd August 2023 announced a 50% discount in fare on regulated transport bus and rail transport which ended on Sunday.

“Following appeals to the Governor, he has extended the passenger fare reduction by 25% across the regulated bus and rail transport services until another review is announced.

“Within the three months period of the rebate, the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023 representing about 50 per cent jump.”

Source: Legit.ng