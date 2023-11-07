The Lagos government has begun a 25% discount on all public transport systems owned by the state

The state’s transport agency, LAMATA, announced that the new fare rebate begins Tuesday, November 7, 2023

The State Government had ended the 50% discount on all public transport systems in the state, citing an increase in diesel price

The Lagos State Government, via the Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), has ordered the implementation of a 25% transport fare discount on all Lagos State Public Transport System.

The government disclosed this in a public notice issued on social media on Monday, November 6, 2023.

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu slashes fare by 25% for residents Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

The directive takes effect in response to people's complaints

The notice stated that the implementation of the 25% fare slash will begin on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, on all LAMATA-controlled public bus and rail systems.

The state government had discontinued the previous 50% fare discount on all public transport systems in the states in response to an August 2, 2023, directive by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ostensibly reverting to full transportation fares.

LAMATA disclosed that the Governor’s extension of the fare reduction by 25% across the state-owned public transport systems was due to appeals by residents to return the 50% rebate previously offered by the state on all public transport.

Lagos states why it canceled the 50% discount.

The LAMATA statement said the increase in the price of diesel in the last three months was responsible for rebate removal.

The statement reads.

“Responding to calls for the reinstatement of the 50% rebate on fare for regulated bus and rail transport, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the implementation of a 25% discount beginning Tuesday, November 7, 2023.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu had on August 2, 2023, announced a 50% discount in fare on regulated transport bus and rail transport, which ended on Sunday.

“Following appeals to the Governor, he has extended the passenger fare reduction by 25% across the regulated bus and rail transport services until another review announcement.

“Within the three months of the rebate, the pump price of diesel jumped from N867 in August to N1,300 in November 2023, representing about a 50% jump.”

“It's a 3-Year Plan”: Lagos State Government introduces new transport programme

Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state government has introduced a new transport initiative called the Bus Industry Transition Programme (BITP).

The BITP is an initiative to establish a policy framework to transform the current bus industry and formulate a fresh business model that integrates existing bus operators and their routes into a network of eight prospective Quality Bus Corridors (QBCs).

Oluwaseun Osiyemi, the state Commissioner for Transportation, while addressing the state lawmakers, explained that the initiative will curb the unscrupulous activities associated with the yellow commercial buses, the Nation reports.

