FG has said it is collaborating with ECOWAS to establish the Africa Energy Bank

It stated that the energy bank would be sponsored by the members of ECOWAS

It, however, blamed COVID-19 for the low crude oil production around the continent

To support regional crude oil exploration efforts, the Federal Government and other members of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) intend to establish the Africa Energy Bank.

Elliot Ibie, the outgoing president of the Nigerian Association of Petroleum Explorationists, said this during a press conference in Lagos.

This was announced in conjunction with the organization’s announcement of its 41st annual international conference and expo, according to a report by Punch.

This year’s conference was themed, ‘Repositioning the oil & gas industry for future energy dynamics’.

Ecowas member to sponsor energy bank

Ibie said that to increase oil and gas production in the area, the energy bank would be sponsored by ECOWAS members and other banks, though he did not name them.

He said:

“The Federal Government and investors are truly worried about the dwindling crude oil production in the country, and that is why ECOWAS is now planning to boost production through the energy bank that is currently being set up.”

Abiodun Ogunjobi, the association’s incoming president and chairman of the conference planning committee, clarified that COVID-19 was the reason for the low crude oil production, not FG’s adherence to the Energy Transition plan.

