China has dedicated itself to financing 85% of the construction of Nigeria’s railway projects

Nigeria has paid the remaining 15% through appropriations from the project’s inception

The Chinese President vowed to strengthen bilateral ties between Nigeria and China

China has reiterated its commitment to provide 85% of the financing for constructing the Abuja-Kano and Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railway projects.

Nigeria, which was required to pay the remaining 15%, paid its portion of the cash through appropriations from the project’s inception.

This is contained in a statement signed by the VP’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Communications, Stanley Nkwocha, on Wednesday, October 18, “At 3rd Belt and Road initiative forum: China commits to refinancing, completing Abuja-Kano, Port-Harcourt-Maiduguri railways”

This follows an earlier report highlighting that Nigeria owes China $4.7 billion, the World Bank $14 billion, and France $573 million, amongst debt to others, according to a breakdown by the debt management office as of June 30, 2023.

China is dedicated to more investment

The Chinese President promised to enhance investment in Nigeria’s power generation and digital economy when he met with a delegation from Nigeria led by Vice President Shettima at the Peoples Building in China.

He pledged to strengthen the Nigeria-China bilateral relationship, even urging for the security of Chinese people working in Nigeria.

Xi pledged that China would increase political backing and foster collaboration across all sectors. He also valued Nigeria’s adherence to the one-China principle.

The Chinese leader promised support for President Bola Tinubu’s eight-point economic program and his Renewed Hope Manifesto, promising to enhance practical cooperation further.

Chinese to keep up the fight against terrorism

In terms of security, the Chinese President vowed to keep up the fight against terrorism and reaffirmed China’s commitment to regional peace, particularly regarding its long-standing military training and MoUs on joint exercises.

Xi said:

“As President Bola Ahmed Tinubu stated recently at the last United Nations General Assembly, Africa does not need to run away. Africa holds the key to the World.

“We support Nigeria to play key roles in international relations and upholding allies’ commitments. Mr Vice President, you spoke about upscaling and further upgrading our strategic relationship, and I agree with you.

Vice President Shettima, who previously conveyed Tinubu’s best wishes, termed the rail projects essential for the President and the Nigerian people.

Shettima asserted that Tinubu was still dedicated to forging closer ties between Nigeria and China, noting that these ties were marked by mutual respect, absence of political meddling, and international cooperation.

Meanwhile, China has not yet released funding for the two significant railway projects in Nigeria since the projects were launched, mainly because of commitments and cuts.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) warned Nigeria and others to stay away from Chinese loans and source domestic credit.

