A Nigerian businessman, Abbey Onas, is asking foreign investors to invest in Nigeria

Onas spoke at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland

He said Nigeria and Africa are brimming over with investment opportunities

The Coordinator of the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Chairman of ZGM Investment Group, Abbey Onas, has urged European foreign investors to seize the growing opportunities within the Ogun-Guangdong Free Trade Zone and Nigeria and invest in Nigeria.

Onas’ plea comes amid a resounding call to reshape perceptions about investment opportunities in Nigeria by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Dr. Onas with investors in Poland Credit: Onas

Onas says Tinubu's efforts already yielding results

Speaking at the 32nd Economic Forum in Karpacz, Southwestern Poland, Onas asserted that Africa should be depicted as an investment landscape.

He emphasized the presence of highly educated Nigerians and Africans eager to collaborate with global partners in achieving incredible feats on the continent.

In an address to a global audience at the 32nd Economic Forum, Onas awakened enthusiasm among several reputable and highly successful Polish and European investors present at the summit, inviting them to explore the immense prospects and opportunities within Nigeria, using Ogun Guangdong free trade zone as the best entry point into a very profitable partnership.

Onas stated that the relentless efforts of Tinubu in his efforts to foster an investment atmosphere for business growth in the country and his proactive policies aimed at inviting more foreign direct investments (FDI) to Nigeria.

Elumelu asks Indians to invest in Nigeria

Ona’s plea follows a similar one by Nigeria’s business tycoon, Tony Elumelu, at the G20 Summit in India.

The Transcorp boss stated this at the Nigeria-Presidential Roundtable and Conference in New Delhi, India.

Premium Times reports that Elumelu is attending the conference alongside prominent Nigerian billionaires and people in business, including Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Cosmas Maduka, Jim Ovia, Allen Onyema and Razaq Okoya, who President Bola Tinubu invited to the G20 summit in India.

Elumelu’s comments come when Nigeria is trying to boost investment and woo investors as the economy contracted and slowed to 2.5% in Q2 of 2023, primarily due to the removal of petrol subsidies.

FDI to Nigeria drops to $187 million

A recent report by Legit.ng showed that FDI in Nigeria turned negative, attracting only $187 million in 2023.

The report says that Egypt, South Africa, and Ethiopia are the destinations for foreign investors in Africa.

Nigeria fell off the top 10 destinations for investors in Africa primarily due to insecurity and other factors.

Tinubu is attending the G2O summit in India to woo investors into Africa’s largest economy.

According to reports, the President has struck about $14 billion worth of deals, mainly in the steel and power sectors, at the conference.

Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister for the Economy, Wale Edun, revealed that Nigeria will no longer borrow to finance the economy.

Indian billionaire to invest in automobile in Nigeria as Tinubu meets with one of India's richest men

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu met with the CEO of Hinduja Group of Companies, Prakash Hinduja, who is worth over $100 billion.

According to the spokesman for President Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, the Indian billionaire met with Tinubu within 90 minutes of his arrival in India for a meeting.

Ngelale revealed that the Tinubu was accompanied by the Ministers of Finance, Trade and Industry, and Foreign Affairs.

