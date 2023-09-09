President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has joined other world leaders to participate in the 18th G-20 Summit in India

The 18th G-20 Summit is ongoing at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, between 9 - 10 September 2023

Tinubu, on an official visit to India, arrived in New Delhi, the nation's capital, on Tuesday, September 5.

The visit is believed to reignite ties between Nigeria and India, and Tinubu will attend several high-level meetings with prospective investors.

President Tinubu's attendance at the G-20 summit will also help him engage with other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, who is present at the event.

The 2023 G-20 summit is the 18th meeting of world leaders, which is taking place at Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Convention Centre, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

It is the first G20 summit held in India and South Asia.

Agenda for 2023 G-20 Summit

This year's G-20 Summit has put forth six agenda priorities for the G20 dialogue in 2023.

They include Green Development, Climate Finance and Life Accelerated, Inclusive and Resilient Growth, Accelerating SDG progress, Technological Transformation and Digital Public Infrastructure and Multilateral Institutions for the 21st century.

Women-led development

