A Nigerian man in Dubai, United Arab Emirate has shared his ordeal trying to use Nigeria's government-issued NIN for international transactions

Chinedu Kenneth revealed that his money was stuck with a payment company after they rejected his NIN

The development follows a move by the Nigerian government to partner the World Bank to begin new registration in 2024

A Nigerian man in Dubai, Chinedu Kenneth, has shared a harrowing experience trying to use his National Identification Number (NIN) for transactions in the UAE.

Apart from showing his passport, Kenneth told Legit.ng in a telephone chat that he was required to provide other valid means of identification as he planned to make international transactions.

He stated that he got an international gig that requires him to upload at least two valid identifications.

He said:

“At that moment, the only two identification documents that readily came to my mind were my passport and NIN, which I have used in previous transactions.”

“After uploading the documents, I received a message from the payment company telling me they cannot accept my NIN because it is not recognised.”

He revealed that he has about $1,500 stuck with the payment company.

Kenneth was reacting to a story published by Legit.ng last week about Nigeria and the World Bank beginning new national identity card registrations.

Kenneth stated that the payment company gave the payment because his NIN is a digital ID and is not required for international transactions.

“The situation has confused me as I cannot access the money I worked hard for," he stated.

FG, World Bank plan NIN fresh registration to capture 148 Million Nigerians

The development comes as the World Bank has stated that it will begin the registration of Nigerians for national digital IDs

The World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, Shubham Chaudhuri, said the bank plans to partner with NIMC for the provision of the IDs

The Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Bosun Tijani, said the Nigerian government has gotten half a billion dollars for local businesses

Shubham Chaudhuri, the World Bank Country Director for Nigeria, has announced plans to partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) to ensure the successful registration and rollout of digital national IDs for all Nigerians.

FG Targets job creation, digital inclusion with new registrations

The target is to provide 148 million people of working age with digital Identity by mid-2024 to mark an essential step towards inclusion and accessibility.

Chaudhuri disclosed this at a dinner with the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy in Abuja on Friday, August 25, 2023.

Punch reported that Chaudhuri revealed the organization’s commitment to ending poverty, improving lives, and creating job opportunities for the country’s young population.

