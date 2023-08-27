Lagos State government has announced plans to detain vehicles operating without proper license plates

The move the state government hopes will help checkmates motorists that violate traffic laws

Lagos state has several road traffic-related offences, and some penalties can trigger forfeiture of vehicles by offenders

The Lagos State government has asked security agencies to arrest motorists with defective vehicle registration number plates.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Engr. Abdulhafiz Toriola gave the directive at the weekend Vanguard reports.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu Governor of Lagos State Photo credit: LASG

Source: Twitter

The move is aimed at enhancing road safety and security in the state.

Lagos state govt decision

According to Toriola, motorists who break this law will be prosecuted as the act violates sections 15 and 16 of the State’s Transport Reform Law 2018.

He explained that the covering of number plates without authorisation, the use of faded number plates, the use of damaged number plates, the misuse of number plates, and the lack of a number plate all violate the law, especially with the present security challenges facing the nation.

Toriola said:

"The law is the law as Section 16 of the Lagos State Transport Sector Reform Law, TSRL, 2018, clearly states that a person who drives a vehicle that is not registered or does not have an affixed identification mark in the prescribed manner commits an offence.

“The purpose of using number plate is for proper identification and security as it is personalised for each vehicle.

The permanent secretary further noted that vehicles without a number can be used to commit crimes that may never be tracked.

He also advised motorists to wash the number plates with water and non-chemical to prevent them from being damaged or faded.

"A Temporary Vehicle Tag (TVT) will be issued to motorists unwilling to register their vehicles for one reason or another."

He added that such motorists should get the tag through the Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, MVAA, of the State in line with section 193 of the TSRL, 2018, pending their final decision on permanent registration or otherwise.

Toriola stated:

“The Law Enforcement Agencies have the been mandated to apprehend defaulters. I urge vehicle owners to comply with the State Government to strengthen the security architecture already put in place or face prosecution"

