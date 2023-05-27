Kogi and Kwara states topped the list of states in Nigeria with the highest food price rise in April.

In Kogi, the price of food items saw a significant increase of 29.50 percent, while Kwara closely followed at 29.48 percent.

These figures indicate the challenges Nigerians are facing from the impact of inflation on the cost of essential goods.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has revealed that the price of food items in Nigeria increased by 24.61% in the month of April.

This is higher when compared to the rate recorded in April 2022 which was 18.37%.

The statistics body disclosed this in its consumer price report for April published on its website.

Based on the report, food items increased the most in Kogi, Kwara, and Bayelsa states when year on year comparison is done.

Breakdown of state food price changes

In Kogi, the price of food items rose by 29.50 percent, closely followed by Kwara State at 29.48 percent.

Bayelsa ranked third with a significant spike of 29.38 percent in food prices.

Part of the report reads:

"In April 2023, food inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (29.50 percent), Kwara (29.48 percent), and Bayelsa (29.38 percent), while Sokoto (19.55 percent), Taraba (20.20 percent), and Jigawa (20.68 percent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a year-on-year basis"

Month on Month changes in food inflation

Analyzing the statistics on a month-on-month basis, according to NBS Cross River (4.65 percent) recorded the highest food inflation.

This is followed by Bayelsa (3.61 percent), and Ekiti (3.49 percent).

Conversely, Jigawa (0.14 percent), Katsina (0.44 percent), and Osun (0.62 percent) recorded the slowest rise in food inflation on a month-on-month basis.

Legit.ng weekly price check: Rice sellers groan as bag sells for N32,000 in popular Lagos market

Meanwhile in another report, Legit.ng showed in first hand, the rise and fall of food prices have become the new normal in the Lagos market.

Whilst the politicians are busy with the forthcoming general election in 2023, traders and buyers are worried about the current market condition.

This week's food prices have increased by over 5% at the market as some are unavailable.

