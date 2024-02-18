About 33 Nigerian states failed to attract foreign investment in the last quarter of 2023 latest capital importation report shows

The report also revealed that the amount of foreign investments brought into Nigeria dropped by

Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, and Kogi lead the list of states that failed to record a single-dollar investment

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience covering Tech, Energy, Stocks, Investments, and the Economy.

The total value of foreign investment or capital importation into Nigeria stood at US$1.08 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023.

This represents a 2.62% increase when compared to the $1.06 billion recorded in Q4 2022.

More Nigerian states are no longer attractive to investors Photo credit: Presidency

Source: Facebook

Also, the Q4 2023 capital importation is a 66.27% increase from $654.65 million in Q3 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The figures were captured in the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) latest capital importation report released on its website.

Breakdown of Nigeria's capital importation

The report also revealed that other Investment ranked top, accounting for 54.64% ($594.74 million) of total capital importation in Q4 2023.

This is followed by portfolio investment with 28.46% ($309.76 million) and Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) with 16.90% (US$183.97 million).

While the production/manufacturing sector recorded the highest inflow with US$450.11 million, representing 41.35% of total capital imported in Q4 2023, followed by the banking sector, valued at $283.30 million (26.03%), and financing with US$135.59 million (12.46%).

States with capital importation in Q4, 2023

According to the NBS, Lagos State remained the top destination for capital importation in Q4 2023, with US$771.68 million, accounting for 65.38% of the total capital importation.

This is followed by Abuja (FCT) with US$370.80 million and Rivers State with US$6.00 million. Ekiti State completed the list of Nigerian states that managed to attract foreign investors, having recorded $10,000.

Here is a list of states without investment in Q4, 2023

Abia

Adamawa

Akwa Ibom

Anambra

Bauchi

Bayelsa

Benue

Borno

Cross River

Delta

Ebonyi

Edo

Enugu

Gombe

Imo

Jigawa

Kaduna

Kano

Katsina

Kebbi

Kogi

Kwara

Nasarawa

Niger

Ogun

Ondo

Osun

Oyo

Plateau

Sokoto

Taraba

Yobe

Zamfara

States with the highest IGR growth

In another report, Legit.ng provided insight into the Internally Generated Revenue of states in Nigeria over the last six years

The IGR growth is based on the value and percentage increase in revenue generated by the states

IGR indicates an improvement in the economic outlook of states and less dependence on federal allocation

Source: Legit.ng