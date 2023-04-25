Tinubu Sets Agenda for Naira, Eyes 'N200 to One Dollar' Exchange Rate

Naira, in recent months, has depreciated heavily against the US dollar in all foreign exchange markets

While the Naira is struggling, there are other currencies, like the British pound with stronger value against the US dollar

Bola Tinubu, who is expected to succeed Buhari as president, has reportedly promised to improve the Naira exchange rate to N200/$

The US dollar is generally seen as the most powerful currency in the world because It’s the most-traded currency on the global stage by a wide margin.

Its dominance dates back to the Bretton Woods conference held in 1944 when 44 Allied nations during World War II agreed on the establishment of a new international monetary system.

Today, most financial transactions, international debt, and global trade invoices are denominated in dollars.

US dollar is seen as global currency Photo credit: @cbn

In fact, close to 60 percent of global foreign exchange reserves are held in dollars as of 2021, including Nigeria.

Nevertheless, there some countries' currencies have a relatively stronger value to the US dollar.

These are the countries whose current exchange rates are stronger than that of the US dollar

Cayman Islands Dollar: 1 KYD = 1.20 USD

British Pound: 1 GBP = 1.24 USD

Jordanian Dinar: 1 JOD = 1.41 USD

Omani Rial: 1 OMR = 2.60 USD

Bahraini Dinar: 1 BHD = 2.65 USD

Kuwaiti Dinar: 1 KWD = 3.26 USD

Swiss franc- 1Swiss franc= 1.12USD

1 Gibraltar Pound= 1.24

1 Euro= 1.10USD

Tinubu plans to restore Naira lost value

Meanwhile, the incoming president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to help to stabilise the value of the naira against the US dollar.

In his Manifesto titled Renewed Hope, Tinubu said:

Our economic policies shall be guided by our desire for a stronger, more stable Naira founded upon a vibrant and productive real economy.

Prime Business is also reporting that the President-elect has assured to work with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to bring down the dollar's exchange rate to around N200.

The report quoted him as saying:

“My administration will collaborate with the Central Bank to harmonize the fiscal and monetary policy to achieve immediate stabilization of the value of the naira against the US dollars and other currencies and in the short term, strengthen the naira by boosting the supply of foreign currency and moderating demand.

“The short-term goal is to achieve a naira/dollar rate of 300 naira/US$ and gradually achieve a less than 200 naira rate over the next four years,” Tinubu stated.

