Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Zimbabwe, and six other African countries are grappling with high-interest rates

Analysts believe that high-interest rates will reduce consumer spending and make it unable for citizens to access loans

Also, high-interest rates reduce a country's export chances and devalue currencies

According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), interest rates in Nigeria are pegged at 17.5%.

The reason is that inflation has eroded savings, which is close to 22% in the country presently.

Nigerians have been named among countries with limited access to loans Credit: The Yudel Media

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The high-interest rate comes with baggage

The effect of high-interest rates on a country are many, but mostly erodes incomes and makes it hard for citizens to access loans at affordable interest rates.

High-interest rates make it difficult for citizens of a country to borrow funds, dovetailing to the loss of purchasing power, leading to induced consumer spending with adverse effects on a country's economy.

The effect of high-interest rates may also stifle businesses and erode investors' confidence in an economy, affecting currency value.

A country's export may suffer due to decreased export because of high-interest rates.

Zimbabwe ranks highest

But high-interest rates encourage savings rather than spending as people hoard funds due to induced inflation, reducing currency in circulation. It may also stifle the money supply in the system.

Some African countries are struggling with high-interest rates due to hyperinflation.

Countries like Zimbabwe, with an interest rate of almost 200%, the highest in the world, struggle with economic woes of an unprecedented nature, according to Trading Economics, a data platform tracking economic forecasts in 196 countries.

10 African countries with high-interest rates

Zimbabwe: 150%

Ghana: 28%

Sudan: 27.3%

Sierra Leone: 18.25%

Malawi: 18%

Angola: 18%

Nigeria: 17.5%

Mozambique: 17.25%

Egypt: 16.25%

Liberia: 15%

Naira crisis drives Nigeria’s inflation rate to a 17-year high as CBN prepares to fight back

Legit. ng reported that the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said that Nigeria's inflation rate climbed to a 17-year high of 21.91% year-on-year in February 2023.

The figure is a 0.09% increase compared to 21.82% in January 2023.

NBS disclosed this in its Consumer Price Index (CPI) report published on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng