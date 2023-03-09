Oil-producing states in Nigeria share about N970-20 billion from the derivation fund

Abia, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Bayelsa and Edo states are some of the states which got the fund

The states are also the most indebted states in Nigeria with Delta State leading with the highest domestic debt

Nigeria’s nine oil-producing states shared a total of N970 billion from the federal account in 2022 via the 13% derivation formula.

Information from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reveals that Abia, Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo, Imo, Ondo, and Rivers states were listed as states which received the fund.

Delta leads states with highest oil revenue in Nigeria

The 13% derivation fund is from the federation revenue to oil-producing communities via the state governments as provided for in the constitution.

A study of the NBS report shows that Delta State got the highest allocation totalling N296.20 billion, representing 31% of the total revenue from the derivation account.

Akwa Ibom follows with N222.52 billion, about 19% of the total disbursement during the review period.

Others include:

Bayelsa: N188.02 billion

Rivers: N169.79 billion

Edo: N37.49 billion

Ondo: N25.95 billion

Imo: N18.61 billion

Abia: N6.95 billion

and Anambra: N4.25 billion

The derivation fund differs from the three per cent provided for the host communities in the new Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) from the oil company’s expenses known as OPEX.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike had said that President Muhammadu Buhari approved the payment of the funds owed to the states in the Niger Delta from 1999 to date.

States with highest domestic debts

TheCable reports that Wike asserted that the funds approved by Buhari were owed from the 13% derivation, which he said, helped his infrastructural development in Rivers State.

Some of the oil-producing states also battle huge domestic debt burdens and a massive infrastructural deficit despite the 13% derivation fund.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) stated that Delta is leading other states with about N22.61 billion in domestic debt followed by Rivers at N225.51 and N219.62 billion owed by Akwa Ibom.

Imo State follows with a domestic debt of N207 billion, Bayelsa, at N151.16 billion, Abia at N110.99 billion, Ondo at N104.67 billion and Anambra at N78.82 billion.

