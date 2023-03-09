Aliko Dangote's wealth surged by N73.2 billion in one day due to the high demand for Dangote Cement shares.

Dangote Cement's share price increased as investors anticipated the benefits of the company, share buy-back program approved by SEC

The majority of Aliko Dangote wealth comes from its Dangote Cement company performance

Aliko Dangote, the richest man in Africa, experienced a boost in wealth by N73.2 billion on March 8, 2023, due to a surge in demand for shares of Dangote Cement.

The rise in demand for his cement company shares followed the announcement that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved the establishment of a new share buy-back programme for Dangote Cement Plc.

Investors anticipating the expected benefits from the buyback programme helped increase the share price of Dangote Cement from N280 to N285.

Dangote Cement is a major source of Africa's richest man wealth Photo credit: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

According to a corporate disclosure by the Dangote Group, the share buyback program is expected to expire on December 12, 2023, exactly 12 months from the date of the shareholders' resolution.

The company also stated that the buyback will be carried out through an open market offer or self-tender, subject to prevailing market conditions and at the discretion of the management team.

Part of the statement reads:

“The Company will continue to monitor the evolving business environment and market conditions, in making decisions on tranches of the share buy-back programme."

Dangote cement price jump

Due to the increase in the share price of Dangote Cement on Wednesday, March 9, the value of Africa's wealthiest man's total shareholding rose from N4.12 trillion to N4.17 trillion, allowing him to pocket N73.2 billion in just one day.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Aliko Dangote is the single majority shareholder of Dangote Cement Plc, one of his most profitable assets.

Dangote holdings breakdown includes direct ownership of 27,642,637 units and indirect investment of 14,621,387,610, totalling 14.65 billion ordinary shares.

