The inflation rate for December 2022 dropped to 21.34% from 21.47% recorded in November, according to new NBS data.

The prices of major staple food items continue to push northward in major markets in Lagos, as a result of the biting inflation.

Nigeria has been struggling with a double-digit inflation rate since February 2016 which rose to the highest in 17 years at 21.47% in November.

To the surprise of many Nigerians, the country's inflation rate for the month of December eased to 21.34% from November's 21.47%. This is in spite of the Christmas and New year festivities.

Food market in Nigeria; photo credit - Business Africa

Source: Depositphotos

According to the report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the December rate, even though amounts to a drop of 0.12% points from that of November of the same year, it reflects a 5.72% points increase when compared to 15.63% recorded in December 2021.

Food inflation rose to 23.75% in December 2022, a 6.38% increase from the 17.37% rate recorded in December 2021 and 0.49% higher compared to the rate recorded in November 2022. Despite the drop in the inflation rate, month-on-month, reports of hikes in food prices in the markets seem to tell a different story.

The NBS in its report stated that the food inflation was noticeable in the rise in certain food items including fish, yam tubers, bread, potatoes, cereals, and others.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Causes of food inflation

The NBS has often stated that the factors responsible for the continued inflation in Nigeria include, but are not limited to rising cost of importation, insecurity in some parts of the country, increase in transportation cost, increase in energy cost and naira depreciation.

But for December, the inflation rate is mostly attributable to a sharp increase in demand usually experienced during festivities.

As a result, food inflation was highest in Sokoto at 3.38%, Oyo at 3.10% and Kaduna at 2.97%. Nasarawa, Osun and Kogi recorded the slowest rise in inflation at 0.06%, 0.70% and 0.76% respectively when compared on a month-on-month basis.

The report doesn't reflect market reality

The prices of major staple food items continue to push northward in major markets in Lagos, as a result of the biting inflation.

Food market in Nigeria; photo credit - The Africa Report

A sample of the prices of food items in various markets in Lagos, particularly in Oyingbo, Oshodi and Mile 12, shows that the prices of almost every item have heightened since the festive period. For example, a big bag of pepper which initially sold for N32,000 is now selling for N39,000 in Oyingbo market. A paint bucket of tomatoes which sold for N2,200 in November 2022, now sells for N2,800 in January 2023.

Traders in the markets express worry over the volatility of the prices of food items. Madam Adetoun who sells tomatoes and pepper at Mile 12 market told Legit.ng that sometimes the prices are based on the quantity of supply that arrives at the market. She said:

Sometimes, the availability of tomatoes and pepper coming from the northern part of the country affects the upward and downward movement of the prices. Because they are perishable items, if there is a surplus in the market, the price will reduce and if they are scarce, the price will increase.

In Oyingbo market, a carton of chicken now sells for N28,000 from N20,000 it sold in November 2022. The price of a 50kg bag of rice, depending on the brand sells for an average of N40,000, even though the average price in November was N38,000.

Other items like yam, onions, maize, groundnut oil and a carton of Turkey also experienced significant hikes in December, as a result of the festivities. Mallam Abu, a trader at Oyingbo stated that the hike in prices during the December/January duration is often connected to festivities and more demand. he said:

Whenever there is a festive period like Easter, Sallah or Christmas, prices usually increase. This is because demand increases and people seem to do a lot more cooking in these periods than they usually do.

Jimi Ojo, a social commentator and lead analyst at Statman Consulting, who weighed in on the matter told Legit.ng that food inflation will continue to be experienced as long as the insecurity in the northern part of the country is not contained.

Farmers in the Adamawa, Benue, Taraba and other states are scared of going to the farms because of the threats by killer herdsmen and bandits. When crops are not planted or harvested, then it is a must that we will have problems with food supply across the country.

On her part, Chinyere Kalu, an economist at Granite Ideas says she is sometimes doubtful of the NBS figures when compared with current economic realities. She said:

I'm not sure how inflation could have eased in December when we all know how prices skyrocket during this period. I went to the market to do some shopping for my family and the prices of almost every item were on the high side.

Nigeria has been struggling with a double-digit inflation rate since February 2016 which rose to the highest in 17 years at 21.47% in November. December's rate of 21.34% marked the first time rate dropped on a month-on-month basis in 7 months.

Nigeria Workers Count Salary Losses As Inflation Ends 2022 at 21.34%

Meanwhile Legit.ng reported that according to the NBS' Consumer Price Index report released on Monday, January 16, 2022, Nigeria’s inflation rate reclined to 21.34% in December 2022 from 21.47% recorded in November of the same year.

According to the World Bank, Nigeria's inflation growth continues to erode the meagre N30,000 minimum wage earned by workers and thereby widening the poverty index on millions of citizens. This negatively impacts the purchasing power of citizens, especially those earning fixed incomes.

Economists calculate workers’ real income by dividing their wages by the annual inflation rate. It is calculated as [Wages / (1 + 21.34%) = Real Income].

Nigeria's minimum wage is N30,000 monthly or N360,000 yearly.

Using the above formula, an average Nigerian worker’s annual salary of N360,000, when adjusted for inflation, is actually N24,723 monthly or N296,676 yearly.

Source: Legit.ng