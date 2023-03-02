Demand deposits in Nigerian banks have hit an all-time high of N20.18 trillion

The amount is due to the naira swap of the CBN since it began the redesign policy

A demand deposit is the money customers can withdraw without prior notice to banks

Nigerians returned about N1.67 trillion to the banks between October 2022 and January 2023.

The development is mainly due to the naira redesign policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

This brings the total demand deposit to N20.18 trillion.

Central Bank of Nigeria Governor, Godwin Emefiele Credit: PIUS UTOMI

Source: Facebook

An uptick in demand deposits

Demand deposits, money that could be withdrawn without prior notice, rose to an all-time high of N18.5 trillion at the end of October 2022, representing a growth of 9% in three months, a Guardian report said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The amount dropped to N18.12 trillion in December due primarily to Christmas spending.

By January 2023, demand deposits increased 9.2% month-on-month to more than N20 trillion, the highest ever held by Nigerian banks.

Towards the end of January 2023, Nigerians returned physical savings in old naira notes as the January 31, 2o23 deadline for the return of N200, N500, and N1,000 notes approached.

Savings rose by 4.37 trillion or by 27.6%. As of January last year, the total demand money in demand deposit accounts in banks’ vaults was N15.8 trillion.

Money outside banks declinez

Analysis reveals a decline in currency outside banks. In January, the volume of cash outside banks was about N788.9 billion, representing 30% of the N2.71 trillion recorded three months earlier.

Since 2011, the currency in circulation has remained above N1 trillion.

CBN said one of the reasons it embarked on the naira redesign policy is the excess money outside the banking system.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said the high volume of money held outside banks had crippled the ability of the financial system to create credits.

Credit to the private sector has remained slow, at an average of one percent in the last three months.

However, reports say there has been an upsurge in the short-term credit flow from commercial banks to the CBN since the beginning of the year, a reversal of historical figures, suggesting that commercial banks are replete with idle funds.

CBN mops Up N2.09 trillion in 4 months as cash scarcity persists

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had shrunk the currency in circulation from N3.29 trillion as of October 2022 to N1.38 trillion by January 2023 as it embarks on the demonetization policy with the naira redesign policy.

According to data obtained from the apex bank, this represents a drop of N1.91 trillion in three months.

The move is due to the naira redesign plans of the CBN announced by Godwin Emefiele in October last year.

Source: Legit.ng