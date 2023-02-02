The Central Bank of Nigeria has bowed to pressure and directed banks to begin payment of the new naira notes over the counter

The latest directive is contained in a statement by the bank’s Director of Communications, Osita Nwanisobi

He said the bank will begin to prosecute abusers of the new naira notes

The Central Bank of Nigeria has caved into pressure and directed Deposit Money Banks to begin over-the-counter payment of the new naira notes.

The bank in a statement signed by its director of Communications, Osita Nwanisiobi on Thursday, February 2, 2023, and seen by Legit.ng, the bank said the current queues at ATMs points will disappear soon.

CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele Credit: Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

CBN to punish naira abusers

The bank said it will partner with security operatives to prosecute sellers and abusers of the new naira notes.

CBN said:

“The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has observed, with grave concern, the activities of persons who sell the newly redesigned banknotes and those who flagrantly abuse the legal tender by hurling wads of Naira notes in the air and stamping on the currency at social functions.

“We have equally noticed the queues at Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) across the country and an upward trend in the cases of people stocking and aggregating the newly introduced banknotes they serially obtain from ATMs for reasons best known to them.

“Also worrisome are the reported cases of unregistered persons and non-bank officials swapping banknotes for members of the public, purportedly on behalf of the CBN.

“We wish to state unequivocally that, contrary to the practice of these unpatriotic persons, it is unlawful to sell the Naira, hurl (spray), or stamp on the currency under any circumstance whatsoever.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 21(3) of the Central Bank of Nigeria Act 2007 (As amended) stipulates that “spraying of, dancing or matching on the Naira or any note issued by the Bank during social occasions or otherwise howsoever shall constitute an abuse and defacing of the Naira or such note and shall be punishable under the law by fines or imprisonment or both.”

“Similarly, Section 21(4) states that “It shall also be an offence punishable under Sub-section (1) of this section for any person to hawk, sell or otherwise trade in the Naira notes, coins or any other note issued by the Bank.”

“Accordingly, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is collaborating with the Nigeria Police, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) to address the unpatriotic practice.”

Nigerians face hassles at ATMs

Nigerians keep virgil at ATM points earlier following a directive by CBN to dispense the new naira notes only via ATMs.

The development has led to the scarcity of new notes as the banks say they do not have enough of them.

The recent announcement by the bank comes as a reprieve for many who go through hassles to get a hold of the new notes.

CBN Says N900bn still outside the banking system as it extends deadline for cash swap, return of old notes

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said about N900 billion is still held outside the banking system in Nigeria.

The governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele stated this while announcing the extension of the deadline for the exchange of old naira notes for new ones from January 31 to February 10, 2023.

According to Emefiele, in 2015, the currency in circulation was just N1.4 trillion but as of October 2022, the currency in circulation in Nigeria has surged to N3.23 trillion out of which only N500 billion was within the vaults of the banks and about N2.7 trillion still held in peoples homes.

Source: Legit.ng