Nigerian banks have begun paying customers in N5, and N10 naira notes due to a scarcity of new notes

A photo of one such transaction has many Nigerians talking on social media, with many wondering how he will spend it

The CBN directed all banks in the country to stop accepting old N1000, N500, and N200 notes as substitutes for scarce new naira notes

Nigerian banks have started paying customers with the lower denomination of the new naira notes.

On Monday, January 30, 2023, the banks committee issued a fresh instruction that banks cease paying over-the-counter withdrawers in old naira notes as a substitute for scarce new naira notes.

The committee, led by Godwin Emefiele, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, further instructed that should customers insist on over-the-counter the N100, N50, N20, N10, and N5 notes should be used regardless of the amount withdrawn.

In conformity with the decision, on Wednesday, 1 February 2023, a bank customer was paid with a bunch of N5 and N10 naira notes.

Many Nigerians have been discussing the transaction on social media, with many wondering how many of the lower denomination is available to meet the huge demand for cash.

Breakdown of CBN cash printing

Legit.ng checks on CBN annual report reveal how much of 100, 50, and 10 naira notes are in circulation.

Here is a breakdown as at 2021

N100 notes- 809.33 billion pieces

N50 notes- 482.44 billion pieces

N20 notes- 1.10 trillion pieces

N10 notes- 1.03 trillion pieces

N5 notes- 1.15 trillion pieces

Banks to accept old notes after February 10 deadline

Two days after the CBN announced the shifting of the deadline for depositing old naira notes to February 10, it has issued a new update.

The development follows an interactive session between the CBN led by the governor, Godwin Emefiele and the members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

In the course of the interactive session, Emefiele clarified that commercial banks will continue to collect the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes, even after the February 10 deadline.

