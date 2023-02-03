The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has restated its resolve to phase out old naira notes

The former naira notes, which the top bank revised, comprise the 200, 500, and 1,000 notes

With Nigerians getting more restless president Muhammdu Buhari has called for patience

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has reiterated that there is no plan to extend the deadline for the use of old notes.

Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Lagos on Friday.

According to Emeifele the CBN, as well as deposit money banks (DMBs) were working to address the current challenges with the circulation of the new notes.

He said:

“I want to say unfortunately again, this time, we will not be looking at extension of deadline because we are the central bank and the deposit money banks are doing everything to address the challenges”

Buhari reacts to new naira notes scarcity

Emefiele's submission comes a few hours after President Muhammadu Buhari pleaded for seven days from Nigerians to find a solution.

Buhari said this after meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

He said the currency re-design will give a boost to the economy and provide long-term benefits while expressing doubts about the commitment of banks in particular to the success of the policy.

His words:

“Some banks are inefficient and only concerned about themselves”, Buhari said “even if a year is added, problems associated with selfishness and greed won’t go away.”

He said he had seen television reports about cash shortages and hardship to local businesses and ordinary people and gave assurances that the balance of seven of the 10-day extension will be used to crack down on whatever stood in the way of successful implementation.

The President assured:

“I will revert to the CBN and the Minting Company. There will be a decision one way or the other in the remaining seven days of the 10-day extension."

