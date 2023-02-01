The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has perfect plans to start raiding currency hawkers in Nigeria

The Commission said it has earmarked three key cities in the country where the practice is rife

The raid will also affect PoS operators who hoard the new naira notes with intention to hike charges

The economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to raid new naira notes racketeers and hoarders in key states and commercial centres in Lagos, Abuja, Port Harcourt and Kaduna.

The planned raid includes PoS operators who milk innocent Nigerians via exorbitant charges and hikes on commission.

PoS operators not spared in the planned raid

The Commission disclosed on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, that it arrested members of currency racketeering syndicates trading in the redesigned naira notes at Zone 4, Wuse and Dei-Dei axis of Abuja.

Punch reports that EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren confirmed the development in a press release.

Investigations have shown that the anti-graft body has earmarked key cities in Nigeria for a raid to apprehend currency racketeers.

Currency hawkers and racketeers, including PoS operators, have seized the current scarcity of the new naira notes to make fortunes and rip off innocent Nigerians, a source at the agency told Legit.ng.

Nigeria’s secret police, the Department of Security Security Services (DSS) conducted similar raids in key spots on Monday, January 30. 2023, where they arrested racketeers.

The planned raid by the EFCC comes after the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele told members of the House of Representatives that the bank would partner with anti-corruption agencies such as the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to track heavy withdrawals from the banks.

CBN had extended the deadline for the validity of old N200, N500 and N1,000 from January 31 to February 10, 2023.

PoS operators lament scarcity of new notes

A visit to some PoS operators by Legit.ng in Lagos and Ogun State shows that the operators have seized the opportunity of the scarcity of the new naira notes to exploit Nigerians by increasing charges.

Along the Iju-Ishaga area in the Ifako-Ijaiye local government area of Lagos State, PoS operators say they now charge N300 to customers who intend to withdraw N5,000 as against the previous charges of N100 for N5,000 withdrawals.

Customers wishing to withdraw N10,000 via PoS are asked to pay between N500 to N600.

In the Oke-Aro area in the Ifo Local Government area of Ogun State, PoS operators charge between N600 to N800 per N10,000 withdrawal and N350 for N5,000 and below.

One PoS operator in Ishaga who identified herself as Opeyemi said the hike is due to the scarcity of the new naira notes.

She said the operators keep vigil at ATMs to make withdrawals and that they have to charge for the extra hassle.

“We go through a lot of stress to withdraw the new naira notes. It is only proper to charge extra for the stress,” she said.

Another operator, Jude Osakhome stated that he visited aTMs for three consecutive days before he could see somewhere to withdraw funds.

He said:

“I am completely stressed. Even if we charge higher than the current charges, it won’t make up for the stress of getting the new notes.”

