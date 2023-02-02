Nigeria’s anti-corruption ICPC has arrested a businesswoman selling new naira notes on social media

The ICPC said the woman was arrested following an intelligence report and that she is currently in detention

The CBN said currency sellers and abusers would be prosecuted and jailed in accordance with the CBN Act

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has arrested and detained a woman for allegedly selling new naira notes on social media.

According to a statement issued by the Commission on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the suspect, Oluwadarasimi Emma was detained for selling the newly redesigned notes to the public via Twitter.

Newly redesigned naira notes

Source: Getty Images

Allegedly colluding bank officials

The Commission’s spokesman, Azuka Ogugwa said the suspect was arrested following an intelligence report.

The suspect is a businesswoman who deals in skin care products and travel services.

ICPC said:

“The arrest was a result of intelligence received which led the ICPC operatives to seek out and promptly arrest the suspect. It is believed she is in collusion with key elements in the financial services sector diverting the newly released notes away from banking halls, and payment channels into a black market”.

Report say she is currently in ICPC custody and may face prosecution as stipulated in the CBN Act.

Per the CBN Act, currency trading is a criminal offence punishable by imprisonment.

CBN vows to prosecute currency sellers

On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that it is working with security agencies to arrest currency sellers and abusers of the new naira notes.

The bank said this in a statement issued by its Director of Public Communication, Osita Nwanisiobi who also said it has directed deposit money banks to start issuing new naira notes across the counter but peg it to N20,000 daily.

