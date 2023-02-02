Nigeria’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the e-Naira is one of the top sources of fraud in banks

A recent report says that banks use the platform to perpetrate fraud among other channels

The channels also include PoS terminals, ATMs, web and mobile banking

A new report has put a dent in the Central Bank of Nigeria's (CBN) claim that Africa’s first digital currency, the e-Naira is safe.

The report by the Financial Institutions Training Centre (FITC) said that e-Naira is one of the top sources of fraud among Nigerian banks.

E-Naira not safe, new report says Credit: NurPhoto / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Report destroys CBN's claim on e-Naira

The report on Frauds and Forgeries said that fraudulent activities in Nigerian banks have risen by 209 per cent in the third quarter of 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

According to the report, fraud activities were performed using varying platforms such as ATMs, web banking, and Mobile app services, including the e-Naira and PoS terminals.

The reports also said that the amount lost through mobile apps including the e-Naira is about N1.67 billion.

Point of Sale or PoS also featured prominently in the report with about N393 million in losses, BusinessDay reports

Other sources of fraud in banks

Other channels of fraud in banks include ATMs with N222 million.

In December 2022, CBN said the e-Naira has crossed over N8 billion in transactions.

The e-Naira which was launched by the CBN in October 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari is Nigeria and Africa’s first and largest CBDC.

CBN’s Director of Information Technology, Hajiya Rakiyat Mohammed said that Nigerians who have deployed the services of the digital currency stand to gain.

The e-Naira is struggling to gain adoption by Nigerians after it was developed by the apex bank to lure them, especially the youths away from cryptocurrencies.

The FITC report stated that PoS terminals remain some of the top sources of fraud among banks in Nigeria with about 26.19 per cent amounting to N393 million.

There are fears that with the recent introduction of new naira notes and their scarcity, fraud perpetrated using PoS will more than double in the coming days.

Most PoS operators often report glitches leading to losses by customers who say their funds are never returned in most cases.

We don’t know The e-Naira, we have never used It, Nigerians express ignorance about CBN’s digital currency

Recall that Legit.ng reported that the Central Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has been hounding Nigerians over its less-than-a-year-old digital currency, the eNaira and regaling the country with its performance.

Recently, the nation’s apex bank launched an Unstructructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) for its CBDC for Nigerians who do have access to the internet.

For the most part, Nigerians are still largely confused about the eNaira and are asking for its purpose of existence since there are many other alternatives.

Source: Legit.ng