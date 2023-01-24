PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

The Central Bank of Nigeria via its Monetary Policy Committee has approved the raise of its benchmark interest rate to 17.5% from 16.5%.

CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele; photo credit - CBN

Source: UGC

Mr Godwin Emefiele, the CBN governor disclosed this today, Tuesday, January 24, 2023, while briefing the press at the end of the committee's meeting which was held in Abuja, the nation's capital.

This is the first interest rate increase for the year.

The CBN governor, however, failed to touch on the matter of whether or not the apex bank would consider an extension of the January 31 deadline for the depositing of old naira notes, given the bottlenecks associated with the withdrawal of the new naira notes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

More details soon...

Source: Legit.ng