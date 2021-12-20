Ahead of the Christmas holiday, Nigerian airline operators have increased the cost of their airfares

The most expensive is Lagos to Sokoto with some airfare costing as much as N120,000 on Saturday, 18 December 2021

Travelling by air has been a decision of many Nigerians looking to escape the insecurity challenges on the highway

The cost of travelling by air within the country has skyrocketed in recent months amid an increase in the number of passengers who are trying to avoid road travels over the spate of kidnapping and other forms of insecurity.

According to the Guardian report, all domestic airlines in the country have increased airfare by over 50 percent in major routes and flights of less than one hour now cost N100,000.

The report also noted that there are number of flight delays due to bad weather frustrating many travellers while others who could not bear the pains weep at the airport terminals without succour.

Passengers waiting to board a flight at Murtala Muhammed International Airport Credit: FAAN

Source: Twitter

Economy Class one-way

According to the report, there are varying price ranges across the airlines and routes.

Economy Class one-way tickets on all routes, subject to seat availability, that was earlier sold for N33,000 were on the airlines’ platform quoted between N42,000 and N118,500 as of Sunday, 19 December 2021.

Arik Air Lagos-Sokoto economy flight ticket that used to sell for N42,000 went for between N76,800 to N106,800 on the airline’s official platform.

Lagos-Port Harcourt corridor was quoted at N68,000. Lagos-Warri cost an average of N75,000 on a one-way trip and Air Peace future flights into the south range between N42,000 to N60,000.

Over the counter of agencies, it ranges between N71,000 and N121,000. Return tickets for the same class averaged N140,000 on online sales platforms.

Other Airlines economy tickets

The full economy on Air Peace that sold for about N54,000 last week is now N81,000.

Other airlines will give the same ticket between N74,000 and N78,000.

Business Class ticket

The one-way Business Class ticket was offered for an average of N135,000 and was subject to seat availability.

Lagos to Abuja one way ticket now goes for N60,000

Legit.ng had earlier reported how the cost of travelling by air within the country skyrocketed as of October amid an increase in the number of passengers.

Between January to June 2021, data from the National Bureau of Statistics show over 18 Nigerian airports recorded 5.27 million domestic passengers arrival and departure traffic.

Nigeria currently has at least 31 active airports, Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt record the highest passengers traffic.

