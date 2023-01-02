Africa is a huge talent pool and comprises skillsets that match organisational needs

There are a number of in-demand skills that employers would be looking out for in 2023

Professions such as IT professionals, Data analysts and management consulting

Workers in Africa are among the highest-earning in the world, new data has revealed.

There are lucrative job opportunities in Nigeria and Africa as people begin the hunt for new jobs and career opportunities.

Employing the latest data, analysts have identified 5 occupations with the highest-mean yearly salary in 2022, the period the data was released.

Software development - $107,731

Glassdoor, the online job market analysis platform, software development is a lucrative high-paying job in Africa. African developers are getting full-time jobs paying as high as $107,731 yearly.

It involves developing, designing, supporting and deploying software to clients as well as developers designing applications and ensuring their smooth operations.

Additionally, developers create, analyse and test computer programmes and software which solve specific problems.

Data analysis -$65,000

Data analysis has become one of the latest high-paying jobs in the last decade as companies, organisations and even government agencies seek analysts to professionals who collect, process and analyse data to help them make decisions.

Data analysts use statistics and software tools to obtain insights from a large database and communicate their findings to stakeholders through reports and visualizations.

Glassdoor says the median salary for data analysts in the US is about $65,000 annually and the median salary for analysts in the United Kingdom is around 30,000 pounds yearly in Canada, the median salary is about $50,000 per year.

In Africa, data analysts earn about $40,000 yearly. However, data analysts may earn higher if they work for multinationals.

Full-stack development

Full-stack development has risen to be one of the top-paying jobs of the last decade as internet access becomes pervasive across the world.

Full-stack developers build front-end and back-end web applications. They have a broad range of skills that includes language skills such as HTML, CSS and JavaScript for front-end languages such as python, Java and PHP for the backend.

Full-stack developers are in high demand as they work on all layers of web applications and contribute to the development process.

IT professionals -$50,000

Information technology is a broad occupation and professionals are in high demand in several African countries as organisations and government agencies depend on them to improve operations and communicate with clients.

They design, build and maintain computer systems and networks and work in various industries such as finance, healthcare and the government.

A report by African Development Bank (AfDB) said the average salary for IT professionals in Africa is between $40,000 and $50,000 annually.

Some professionals in the IT industry in Africa may earn higher especially if they work for large multinationals or are in leadership positions.

Management consulting - $200,000

Management consultants advise firms and organisations on ways to improve their operations and achieve corporate goals.

They work in a variety of industries, including finance, healthcare and manufacturing.

Roles in Africa can offer high salaries for individuals with commensurate skills and expertise.

According to Business Insider, salary ranges are estimates and may vary depending on factors such as education level, experience and location. Personal research is critical.

