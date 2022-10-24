The Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria, Karl Toriola, has identified employers' demands in the job market

MTN's Chief Executive Officer, Karl Toriola, has named skills employers would look out for in the future.

Toriola said that technology would continue to render many skills irrelevant as Artificial Intelligence takes over humans' jobs and does them better and faster.

He said AI would carry out complex and difficult tasks better and faster than humans could have done them.

Particularly, the MTN chief said that accounting and engineering skills are becoming outdated as apps and AI have taken over those roles previously performed by humans.

He also identified robotics as a critical area of work in the future, saying that the more skilled employees are in those fields, the more employable they will be.

The telco giant's helmsman mentioned contention as another area that will continue to be relevant due increasing demand for entertainment online.

Toriola told Nairametrics that those studying accounting must update their skills as they will be obsolete soon.

