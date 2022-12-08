Nigerian passport has moved down nine places in the global ranking to sit among the worst in the world

The drop will mean holders of Nigerian passports will find it even more difficult to travel to countries around the world

However, there are countries where Nigerians can travel and get visas on arrival at the airport

Nigeria has fallen farther down the list of the world's most powerful passports and is now placed 86th in the world.

This is according to the 2022 Passport Index, a global evaluation created by Montreal-based citizenship financial advisory business Arton Capital.

The current ranking is nine places lower than Nigeria's passport's previous position of 77th in the world in 2021.

The ranking was done based on the number of destinations passport holders can visit without a pre-arranged visa.

Nigeria's 86th ranking is shared with Sri Lanka, Congo (Democratic Republic of), Lebanon, and Nepal.

Why is Nigeria's passport ranked 86th?

A breakdown from the report showed that holders of Nigerian passports could enter 23 countries without a visa and get a visa on arrival in a further 31.

Nigerians also need a visa in 143 countries, meaning they can access only 28% of the world’s countries without having to apply for a visa before traveling.

Africa passport ranking

How the other countries in the world rank

CNBC reports that the United Arab Emirates is ranked as the world’s number one passport to hold in terms of mobility and freedom from travel restrictions.

UAE beats the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Luxembourg in the latest ranking, though those countries are all in the top five.

Emirati passport holders can enter 121 countries without a visa, and get a visa on arrival in a further 59 states.

They need a visa for just 19 countries, meaning they can access 91% of the world’s countries without applying for a visa before traveling.

