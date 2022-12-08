Global site navigation

Nigerian Passport Ranking Drops Nine Places in One Year, Now Among the Worst in the World
Economy

Nigerian Passport Ranking Drops Nine Places in One Year, Now Among the Worst in the World

by  Dave Ibemere
  • Nigerian passport has moved down nine places in the global ranking to sit among the worst in the world
  • The drop will mean holders of Nigerian passports will find it even more difficult to travel to countries around the world
  • However, there are countries where Nigerians can travel and get visas on arrival at the airport

Nigeria has fallen farther down the list of the world's most powerful passports and is now placed 86th in the world.

This is according to the 2022 Passport Index, a global evaluation created by Montreal-based citizenship financial advisory business Arton Capital.

The current ranking is nine places lower than Nigeria's passport's previous position of 77th in the world in 2021.

Nigeria passport rank, visa
Snapshot of the strength of Nigerian passport Credit: Arton capital
Source: Facebook

The ranking was done based on the number of destinations passport holders can visit without a pre-arranged visa.

Nigeria's 86th ranking is shared with Sri Lanka, Congo (Democratic Republic of), Lebanon, and Nepal.

Why is Nigeria's passport ranked 86th?

A breakdown from the report showed that holders of Nigerian passports could enter 23 countries without a visa and get a visa on arrival in a further 31.

Nigerians also need a visa in 143 countries, meaning they can access only 28% of the world’s countries without having to apply for a visa before traveling.

Africa passport ranking

  1. Seychelles
  2. Mauritius
  3. South Africa
  4. Botswana
  5. Lesotho
  6. Namibia
  7. Tunisia
  8. Eswatini
  9. Malawi
  10. Morocco
  11. Cape Verde
  12. Kenya
  13. Zambia
  14. Gambia
  15. Tanzania
  16. Ghana
  17. Sao Tome And Principe
  18. Uganda
  19. Rwanda
  20. Sierra Leone
  21. Zimbabwe
  22. Benin
  23. Burkina Faso
  24. Gabon
  25. Senegal
  26. Cote D'ivoire (Ivory Coast)
  27. Madagascar
  28. Mozambique
  29. Equatorial Guinea
  30. Egypt
  31. Niger
  32. Guinea
  33. Mauritania
  34. Togo
  35. Algeria
  36. Mali
  37. Guinea-Bissau
  38. Angola
  39. Comoros
  40. Chad
  41. Central African Republic
  42. Liberia
  43. Djibouti
  44. Congo
  45. Nigeria
  46. Congo (Dem. Rep.)
  47. Sudan
  48. South Sudan
  49. Ethiopia
  50. Eritrea
  51. Libya
  52. Somalia

How the other countries in the world rank

CNBC reports that the United Arab Emirates is ranked as the world’s number one passport to hold in terms of mobility and freedom from travel restrictions.

UAE beats the likes of Germany, Sweden, Finland, and Luxembourg in the latest ranking, though those countries are all in the top five.

Emirati passport holders can enter 121 countries without a visa, and get a visa on arrival in a further 59 states.

They need a visa for just 19 countries, meaning they can access 91% of the world’s countries without applying for a visa before traveling.

Source: Legit.ng

