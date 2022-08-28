The value of the Naira, Nigeria's currency, to Dollars has over time become one of the major metrics Nigerians use to assess the performance of the president.

As Nigerians express worries over the continuous fall of the Naira against the Dollar, a report by StatiSense, a data consulting firm, provides the list of Nigerian presidents and the value of the Naira to one dollar under their administrations.

A new report provides the list of Nigerian presidents and the value of the Naira to one dollar under their administrations. Photo credits: Femi Adesina, Goodluck Jonathan

Source: Facebook

StatiSense cited the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the source of the data. See the list below:

Nigerian presidents and value of Naira to $1

Shehu Shagari (October 1, 1979, to December 31, 1983): 75kobo

Major General Muhammadu (December 31, 1983 – August 27, 1985): 75k — 90kobo

General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida, IBB (August 27, 1985 – August 27, 1993): 90k — ₦21.9k

Chief Ernest Adekunle Oladeinde Shonekan (August 26, 1993 – November 17, 1993): ₦21.9k

General Sani Abacha (November 17, 1993 – June 8, 1998): ₦21.9k

General Abdulsalami Alhaji Abubakar (June 9, 1998 – May 29, 1999): ₦21.9 — ₦94.9k

General Olusegun Aremu Okikiola Matthew Obasanjo (Rtd) (May 29, 1999 – 29 May, 2007): ₦94.9k — ₦127.6k

Umaru Musa Yar'adua (29 May, 2007 - 5 May, 2010): ₦127.6k — ₦150.3k

Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan (6 May, 2010 - 29 May, 2015): ₦150.3k — ₦197

Muhammadu Buhari (29 May, 2015 - Date): ₦197 — ₦422

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Note: Legit.ng provided the full names of the presidents and the dates of their tenures using the data from the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Report shows Nigeria generated more electricity under President Buhari than Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan

In another report, data shared by StatiSense has revealed that Nigeria generated more power under President Buhari than the previous four administrations.

Under President Buhari, Nigeria's electricity production added 8 terawatt-hour. Obasanjo on the hand, during its 8 years of administration as president of Nigeria added 7Twh.

Late Musa Yar'adua added 3Twh, and Goodluck Jonathan added 6Twh while at the helm of affairs.

Buhari is Nigeria's best president ever - Katsina governor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the governor of Katsina state, Aminu Masari, described Buhari as the best president Nigeria has ever had.

During a rally organised by the beneficiaries of the federal government’s Social Investment Programme (NSIP) in the state on Saturday, April 2, Masari stated:

“Since the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, the country has never had a better government and President like Muhammad Buhari.”

Source: Legit.ng