A new report has showed the electricity production under the administration of four presidents since 1999

Interestingly President Buhari's administration ranked higher than the other administration of Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Jonathan

The revelation is coming on the heels of Power Generation Companies complaining that the electricity consumption demand of Nigerians is not encouraging

A new report from StatiSense a data consulting firm, has revealed that Nigeria generated more power under president Muhammdu Buhari than the previous four administrations.

According to StatiSense data under President Buhari, Nigeria's electricity production added 8 terawatt-hour.

Terawatt-hour—a unit of electrical energy equal to the work done by one TW acting for one.

Olusegun Obasanjo on the hand, during its 8 years of administration as president of Nigeria added 7Twh

Late Musa Yar'adua added 3Twh, and Goodluck Jonathan added 6Twh while at the helm of affairs.

Nigerians react

@myk3gbe75 reacts:

"We generate more than we consume presently. Aren't we responsible for providing Power to our neighbors?"

"My friend works in Odukpani Power Plant in CRS,he says d Disco can only buy power frm 1 Turbine n d ve 4 of such Turbines. That is why d FG still pays GENCOs 4 lost energy."

@DefaultJude writes:

"Bubarists are celebrating this news. Let me burst your bubbles. Only Obasanjo spent 8 years in power in the period under review. Buhari has so far spent 7+ years in power. So he cannot glory for producing more than GEJ and Yar’Adua who spent far less time as presidents."

@arinzemaduekwe said:

"I think you have production & consumption muddled up. PRODUCTION is measured in W, Consumption is in Wh."

"What you are showing us is the GROWING consumption of power by Nigerians who are adding ACs, heaters and so on to the grid. Show us Production - power station by station."

Group complains of Nigerians' electricity demand

Meanwhile, the Association of Power Generation Companies (APGC) has lamented that the electricity consumption demand of Nigerians were not encouraging its members to generate more, the Cable reports.

The group said Nigerians do not make total use of electricity generated, even as the group enumerated the challenges bedeviling the power sector as the country continues to struggle to revamp the sector.

Nigerian govt says exporting electricity to Benin, Niger strategic

In another report, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria has continued to sell electricity to neighboring countries despite many Nigerian homes not having access to power.

Recently, Nigeria's electricity generation collapsed to 3,876MW, its lowest level in months, and has remained below 5,000mw when the country needs over 28,000mw.

According to the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Nigeria has a total of 8, 310,408 registered active electricity customers.

