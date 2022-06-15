Egypt has lined up series of economic plans to strengthen its economy, grow its private sector and Gross Domestic Product

The candidate of the Labour Party in the forth coming 2023 elections, Peter Obi said he was going to Egypt to study the country's power, education, planning and financial services

Egypt has long been on track to better its economic fortunes aided by the world bank and has rolled out plans to achieve them

One of the top contenders for 2023 presidency, Peter Obi announced on Tuesday, June 14, 2022 that he was going to Egypt to understudy the country’s power, education, planning and finance sectors.

Many have said the presidential candidate of the Labour Party should have rather been at Ekiti State where governorship election is due to hold on Saturday, June 18, 2022 and campaign for the party’s candidate.

Obi is Egypt and what Egypt is doing better than Nigeria



Others said that Peter Obi’s decision to travel to Egypt is well-thought out considering the rebounding of the country’s economy in recent times.

Recently, Egypt overtook Nigeria as the best investment destination, coming first in the Risk Management Report of 2022, while Nigeria was missing in the first 10 positions.

In 2014, before President Muhammadu Buhari came to Power, Nigeria ranked first in the best country to invest while Egypt came sixth.

What Egypt did to Overtake Nigeria

According to the World Bank, Egypt undertook exchange rate, monetary and fiscal measures in response to global trends which includes increasing prices, tightening financial conditions and fading demands to boost its economy.

The Washington-based bank stated that on March 21, 2022, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) allowed the exchange rate to depreciate overnight by around 16 per cent mitigate the impact of net exports deficit.

The country also raised its policy rates by 100 basis points to curtail inflation and restrict large-scale portfolio outflows that were causing external reserve losses.

The World Bank says the country is on track to achieve higher growth in Financial Year of 2021 and 2022, saying the country’s economic activity is expected to be affected by the war in Ukraine

In its ‘Egypt Takes Off’ programme for 2018/2019 followed by the newly launched National Structural Reform Programme, the country is expecting to improve the standards of living and service delivery of all Egyptians.

Egypt’s strategy

The World Bank says it is partnering with Egypt to prepare the Country Partnership Framework (CPF) FY 2023–27, which will guide the World Bank Group’s operations and activities in Egypt.

Egypt says people are at the core of it policy and strategy, saying the new policy is focusing on boosting private sector participation and job creation.

