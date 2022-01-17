Davido ranked ahead of Wizkid in the top ten Nigerian Instagram earners of 2021 as the singers compete for the most influencer users

Three Nigerian female entertainers made it to the top five highest-earning Instagram users in the country, as they account for a total of eight in the top ten

The Nollywood industry accounted for more representatives compared to the music industry, while Toke Makinwa was the only outsider

David Adeleke aka Davido is the highest- earning Nigerian celebrity on Instagram sitting only behind Egyptian and Liverpool football player, Mohamed Salah in Africa overall.

Davido placed first after he earned $128,300(over N52 million) per marketing post from his instagram account in 2021 according to figures from HoppersHQ, an Instagram planning & scheduling tool.

As at the end of 2021, the Afrobeat singer, the report said has over 20.4 million 20,408,979(followers).

Toke Makinwa (R), Davido (T-M), Yemi Alade (B-M) and Wizkid (L). Photo: Toke Makinwa, Davido, Yemi Alade, Wizkid-Instagram

Source: Instagram

Yemi Alade is the closest rival to Davido, as she earned $88,100(N36.49 million) from each marketing post she makes on Instagram in 2021, to sit 2nd in Nigeria and 3rd in Africa instagram rich list.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The singer has 14.01 million followers on the photo-sharing platform, making her one of the most followed artists in Nigeria, ahead of Wizkid.

Ayodeji "Wizkid" Balogun completed the top five Instagram earners in Nigeria with $77,000 per post, as the 'Essence' singer boasts 12.23 million followers on Instagram.

Insight

Davido and Wizkid were the only Nigerian male celebrities that made the top 10 list in Nigeria and Africa, while their eight female counterparts graced the domestic chart.

Nollywood actresses dominated the list with five representatives, while four celebrities from the music industry and one media personality made the top 10 for Nigeria.

Other Nigerian top earners

Funke Akindele came third with her Instagram page which is followed by 13.3 million followers and valued at $83,600 per post, making her the only Nollywood actress in the top five.

Song bird, Tiwa Savage, who is followed by 12.49 million Instagram users was listed in fourth position. Post on the “Somebody’s son” crooner’s page cost $78,600 in 2021.

Wizkid with a $77,000 valued Instagram post completed the top five. Surprisingly, the Grammy Award winner has fewer Instagram followers than the three women with 12.23 million.

Another Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson Okojie ,came sixth after she earned $65,300 per post on her Instagram page followed by 10.38 million accounts on the social media platform.

Mercy Aigbe with $61,500 per post and 9.77 million followers finished in seventh position while Adesua Etomi-Wellington who is followed by 4.23 million Instagram users and $26,700 from a single post was eighth.

A former Big Brother Naija housemate-turned Nollywood actress, Bisola Aieyola, took the ninth spot with $19,200 per post on Instagram. Aieyola’s handle is followed by 3.04 million accounts.

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, completed the list of 10 top money-making Nigerian celebrities on Instagram with 4.47 million users. She earned $18,300 per post last year.

Rabiu, Nigeria's second richest man makes N420bn

Meanwhile, Nigerian billionaire race is becoming more and more interesting as Rabiu Abdulsamad has kicked off 2022 with big wins.

This is coming just days after becoming Nigeria's second richest man, he has also made over 420 billion within a week.

While Dangote is still Nigeria richest man, his wealth has dropped by over N80 billion, as Rabiu is closes in.

Source: Legit.ng