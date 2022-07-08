Aliko Dangote, Nigeria and Africa's richest man stands pretty on top of the table with over $20 billion net worth

Others come from different countries in Africa spanning health care, food, manufacturing and sports

The list also includes those make their wealth via luxury items and including wristwatches, among others

Africa parades a horde of stingingly rich men and women with immense net worth which span various fields, including manufacturing, retail and even groceries.

About five Africans have featured in the new Bloomberg’s Billionaires index in 2021 of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.

Africa's 5 richest men Credit: Bloomberg / Contributor

Source: Getty Images

According to the report, the President of the Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, retains his position as Africa’s richest man for the 11th year running with a net worth of $20.5 billion, an increase from $20.3 billion in May. He is ranked 64th on the billionaires' table.

The top richest Africans are listed below:

Aliko Dangote - $20.5 billion

Dangote is ranked 96th on the table after adding about $950 million since the start of the year. Dangote‘s wealth has increased year-to-date due to the increase in the price of his Dangote Cement.

It is the continent’s biggest cement producer with Dangote Cement having a revenue of N891.7 billion Naira, about $2.5 billion in 2019. The company has an interest in Sugar, salt, fertilizer and packaged food.

Johann Rupert & family

Rupert is ranked the number 2 spot in Africa and 222 in the world with $8.96 billion.

Business Insider reports that he is one of South Africa’s best-known billionaires with shareholding in a large number of international companies via Remgro. He controls investments in the financial, healthcare, consumer products, industrial, infrastructure, media and sports industries.

He also controls the world’s largest luxury watchmaker, Cie, having a share in Financiere Richmont, through a family trust. The Bellevue, Switzerland-based company’s brands include Jaeger-LeCoultre and Cartier.

Nicky Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer is worth $8.35 billion and is ranked 240 in the world. Since the year began, his net worth has surged by over $200 million due to the revaluation of his private equity assets held through Stockdale Street and Tana Capital, which recently exited its spot in Regina in Egypt, the country’s second-largest pasta maker and a leading durum producer.

Natie Kirsh (South Africa)

He is ranked 266 richest man in the world with a net worth of $7.67 and has seen an increase in his wealth in the last two weeks due to an increase in the value of Jetro Holdings based in New York and manages two wholesale grocery businesses in the United States.

Bloomberg said his 75 per cent share in the company makes up 61 per cent of his wealth. The company is valued at $4.8 billion.

Nassef Sawiris (Egypt) - $6.72 billion

Ranked #329 on the list is Egypt's richest person, Nassef Sawiris. He owns 30% of OCI, a Geleen, Netherlands-based fertilizer producer which was formed out of a demerger from his family's original business, Orascom Construction. His other assets include 6% of the sportswear company Adidas and a stake in LafargeHolcim, the world's biggest cement maker.

Dangote jumps 29 places in world rich List, now 2x richer, 150 places above closest Rival in Africa

Legit.ng reported that Africa's richest man and president of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, as of Wednesday, 9th March 2022 is now the 71st richest person in the world as against his previous ranking of 100th he opened the year 2022.

His wealth is at $20.1 billion, having amassed $914 million(N380bn), according to Bloomberg's billionaires' index.

South African billionaire Johann Rupert sits at 221 positions in the billionaire list with a net wealth of $9 billion two times lesser than Dangote's.

Source: Legit.ng