The Naira has continued to capitulate in the official market to trade at N420.5 per dollar on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Information from FMDQ said that the currency went down by 0.12 per cent to close on a bad note on Thursday

At the parallel market, the naira exchanged for N607 per dollar, remaining the same as on Wednesday

Nigeria’s currency is finding it hard to square up to other international currencies, especially the dollar as it exchanged for N420 per dollar on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at the official market.

This is despite the Central bank of Nigeria’s continued intervention in the forex market.

Naira continuous fall causes inflation

Naira weakened against the dollar despite an improvement in the supply of forex in the official market. The exchange rate went down by 0.12 per cent to close at N420.5 per dollar in comparison to N420 per dollar at which it closed on Wednesday, June 15, 2o22, Nairametrics reports, citing information from the FMDQ website.

Forex trading in the I&E window spiked by 9.41 per cent to $136.35 million from $124.62 million that passed hands.

External reserves depletes

At the parallel market, the exchange remained unchanged as of Thursday, June 16, 2022, closing at N607 per dollar, the same as was recorded at the trading session on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, according to Bureau de Change operators.

The exchange rate at the P2P market went up by 0.45 per cent on the morning of Friday, June 17, 2022, selling at N607 per dollar in comparison to N607.74 per dollar recorded on Thursday.

The country’s external reserve saw a marginal improvement on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, when it stood at $38.63 billion from $38.62 billion seen the previous day. The country’s reserves have been depleting due to CBN’s continuous intervention in the forex market to stabilise the naira.

