The list of highest paying companies in Nigeria has been revealed by the Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS

The top 10 companies were dominated by the companies operating in Nigeria’s Oil and gas space

NNPC, NLPGA, MTN, Mobil are among the top 10 companies but Dangote Industries was not included

The Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS has published its Top tax-compliant companies in 2021.

The list revealed on Twitter showed that of the top ten companies listed, 8 are in Nigeria’s Oil and gas space and 2 in Nigeria’s telecoms space.

The disclosure was made in a report FIRS titled “Accolades For Our Tax-Complaint Companies In 2021.

The report revealed Nigeria’s top-performing taxpayers are Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Company, Nigeria National Petroleum Company, Mobil Producing Unlimited, Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited, MTN Nigeria and others.

According to Nairametrics report, FIRS said it is pleasing to celebrate the top-performing taxpayers who contributed to her success in 2021.

FIRS said:

“The service surpassed its tax collection target in 2021, and in doing so, crossed the N6 trillion threshold for the first time."

It added the feat was made possible through the “uncommon leadership” of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The top-paying companies are

Nigeria National Petroleum Company

Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Company Ltd

Mobil Producing Unlimited

Star Deep Water Petroleum Ltd

MTN Nigeria Communications PLC

Shell Petreoleum Development Co Limited

Chevron Nigeria Limited

Total E&P Nigeria Limited

Airtel Networks Limited

Nigerian petroleum Development Company Limited.

Dangote Cement came in 12th place.

