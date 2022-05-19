The first three months of 2022 turned out to be a great one for Nigeria's largest companies despite the challenges facing Nigerians

From Telecommunication led by MTN to Consumer goods, the companies combined raked in over N2.33 trillion

Inflation, weak purchasing power, stagnant wages and insecurity have dominated the subject of the Nigerian economy

Nigeria's leading companies generated N2.33 trillion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022 (January to March).

The amount reflects a 33.2 per cent increase over the N1.75 trillion recorded by the same businesses in the first three months of 2021.

The revenue growth recorded by the companies is remarkable, considering economic disruptions in the global economy occasioned by the ripple effect on energy, power, food cost, amongst others, caused by the Russia-Ukraine face-off and the aftermath of the covid-19 pandemic

The revenues of the companies are reported in their quarterly reports to the Nigerian Exchange, which was collated by Nairametrics.

According to the compilation, 28 of the most capitalized companies on the Nigerian Stock market, operating in the manufacturing, telecommunication, oil and gas, and agricultural sectors.

Names of companies with outstanding revenue

TN Nigeria, Dangote Cement, Flour Mills, Nigerian Breweries, and Nestle Nigeria. The five companies generated a total revenue of N1.43 trillion, accounting for 61.6% of the total revenue recorded for the 28 companies.

The data shows that telco giant, MTN Nigeria recorded the highest revenue of N470.98 billion, while leading cement manufacturer, Dangote Cement followed with a N413.18 billion top-line revenue.

Other companies with outstanding revenue are BUA cement, Seplat Energy, Nigerian Breweries among others.

Seplat Energy for example gained from the bullish oil price in Q1, as its revenue ballooned from N57 billion in Q1 2021 to N100.6 billion in 2022 first three months.

