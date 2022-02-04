The list of Nigerian most valuable bank for the first month of 2022 has been revealed with Guaranty Trust Bank and Zenith bank keeping their positions

The value of the banks were calculated using how much was added to their total share price as at Friday, December 31, 2021

Nigerian banking sector stocks continue to be among the most actively traded on the Nigerian Exchange, determining how the overall market performs.

Zenith Bank is starting 2022 as the most valuable commercial banks in Nigeria as the total value of Nigerian bank closed at N194.5 billion.

In second most valuable bank is Guaranty Trust Bank followed by Stanbic IBTC Holdings to complete the top three most valuable banks.

The ranking of the banks is according to data from Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX) and collected by Nairametrics.

Changes Of Guard: Zenith, Gtbank Lead List Of Nigeria's Most Valuable Banks In January

Source: Getty Images

Others on the list include Access Bank with N330.6 billion, UBA (N275.3 billion), Union Bank (N171.8 billion), and Fidelity Bank (N73.9 billion).

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Top banks by market value

Zenith Bank maintained its number one position with a market value of N817.9 billion, followed by GT Bank with a market capitalization of N791.7 billion.

Stanbic IBTC is placed third, with a valuation of N463.2 billion as of the end of January 2022, while First Bank has a valuation of N412.8 billion.

Banks that suffered decline in Value

Unity Bank, on the other hand, has the lowest market capitalization with N5.96 billion, a N351 million decrease from the previous month.

Jaiz Bank was next, with a valuation of N23.5 billion, although with an N4.1 billion gain in January 2022.

Access Bank has a valuation of N351.9 billion, UBA has a valuation of N294.1 billion, Union Bank has a valuation of N174.7 billion, Fidelity Bank has a valuation of N81.4 billion, FCMB has a valuation of N61.9 billion, Sterling Bank has a valuation of N49.8 billion, and Wema Bank has a valuation of N33.9 billion.

Dangote Cement lead list of the 10 biggest companies

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Dangote Cement and MTN Nigeria are the two biggest publicly listed companies in Nigeria as of October 2021.

The two firms are among the five biggest companies in the exclusive club of over N1 trillion market capitalisation.

Using data from Nigeria Exchange the report showed how much each of the top firms are worth and their share price for anyone looking to invest.

Source: Legit.ng