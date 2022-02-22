The Nigeria Postal Service (NIPOST) and the Federal Inland Revenue Service are at war over who collects Stamp Duty in Nigeria

While NIPOST says it is empowered statutorily to collect the stamp duty, the FIRS said its is not the same thing as Postage Duty

The NIPOST staff said they have taken the Nigerian government to court over what they called the usurpation of its duties by FIRS

The dispute over who collects the stamp duty between the Federal Inland Revenue Service and the Nigeria Postal Services has degenerated into a court case.

The two agencies of government have taken each other to the cleaners over should collect the stamp duty in Nigeria.

FIRS, NIPOST disagree over stamp duty collection

Controversy generated by Finance Act

Prior to the signing of the Finance Act by President Muhammadu Buhari, NIPOST has been saddled with the responsibility. The new Finance Act has reversed it and gave it to the FIRS.

The two agencies are, however, empowered by law to collect and account for stamp duties in Nigeria.

There had been a cold war and sometimes public fight between the two Federal Government agencies over who is empowered by the law of the land to assess, collect and account for the stamp duty charge.

NIPOST staffers protest 'usurpation' of powers

The staff of NIPOST under the aegis of the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Charges and Government-owned Companies (SSASCGOC), a member of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) has flayed the federal government for handing over the role to the FIRS.

The association called the move a usurpation of its powers and asked Buhari to reverse the Finance Act, saying the move could jeopardize about N15,000 jobs.

Buhari should reverse Finance Act, NIPOST staff say

During a briefing in Abuja by the Union, the ex-national president of the SSASCGOC and TUC’s National Treasurer, Mohammed Yunusa said it has sued the Nigerian government over the issue.

According to Yunusa, the federal government has been notified about the Finance Act. He said the Act has given the functions to NIPOST, a branch of FIRS.

Recall that in August 2021, the Board Chairman of NIPOST, Maimuna Abubakar, in a series of tweet posts accused the FIRS of not only stealing the postal agency’s mandate but also stealing its ideas by sneaking its patent and every other thing in its documents into the Finance Bill and removing the name of NIPOST.

