The suspended DCP, Abba Kyari has spoken out from the detention of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency

In a new move, Kyari writes the court, disclosed that his health is at stake at the moment asking for his release

Earlier, the super cop dragged the federal government to court over his continued detention by the agency

The embattled deputy commissioner of Police, (DCP) Abba Kyari has claimed that his health is deteriorating since his detention by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Kyari was arrested last week and handed over to the NDLEA over his involvement in illicit drug trafficking.

The suspended DCP, subsequently, dragged the federal government before the Federal High Court, challenging his continued detention by the agency, Daily Nigerian reports.

Kyari earlier dragged the FG to court challenging his continued detention by the NDLEA. Photo credit: Abba Kyari

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/182/22, Mr Kyari sought an order of the court to immediately release him and admit him to bail on liberal conditions.

Mr Kyari, through an ex-parte application by his counsel, Cynthia Ikena, claimed that he was suffering from diabetes and hypertension and needs urgent medical attention.

The judge said:

“Upon studying the process of the applicant and averments in support thereon, I am of the opinion that the respondent should be put on notice."

Justice Ekwo ordered that all the relevant processes should be served on the FG.

He, thereafter, fixed February 24 for the parties to appear before him.

Abba Kyari: Bitter disgrace as police chief faces demotion, lower rank suggested

Earlier, the DIG Joseph Egbuniike-led Special Investigation Panel (SIP) has recommended the demotion of DCP Abba Kyari to the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

This position of the SIP came after it found Kyari culpable of fraternising with fraudsters and criminals against the ethics and conduct of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Even more, the panel found the embattled police chief guilty of violating the NPF's social media policy by reacting via his Facebook page to the FBI's allegations against him without first notifying the force

US govt gathers 6,700-page documentary evidence for Abba Kyari’s case

Meanwhile, the United States government has gathered over 2,700 electronic files as part of the evidence for trial in the $1.1million fraud case involving Kyari.

A court document also reportedly shows other sets of investigative reports and “new discoveries” including documents obtained from foreign law enforcement agencies with over 6,700 pages that are being processed by prosecutors.

It was gathered that the parties jointly filed the application on Friday, September 24, citing various reasons for asking for a trial postponement. The defence lawyers reportedly asked for additional time to prepare for the case while the US prosecutors also asked for more time to process troves of documents, including those obtained from foreign countries.

Source: Legit.ng