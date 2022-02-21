Bill Gates says a new coronavirus is about to emerge from a different pathogen of the coronavirus family

The billionaire, who was speaking at Germany's Security Conference said the risk of COVID-19 has drasticall gone down

He said the World Health Organisation has missed its target of vaccinating about 70 per cent of the world population by the middle of 2022

Microsoft founder and co-chair of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gill Gates said on Friday, February 18, 2022, that the dangers of serious disease from COVID-19 have drastically reduced but another pandemic is very certain.

While speaking with CNBC’s Hadley Gamble at Germany’s Security Conference, Gates said that a possible new pandemic may likely come from a different pathogen to that of the coronavirus family.

Microsoft founder, Bill Gates Credit: Leon Neal / Staff

Source: Getty Images

As per the billionaire, the advances in medical tech should help the world fight it if people invest early enough.

Some goodness about the Omicron variant

Gates said that the worst effects of COVID-19 have gone as an enormous part of the world population have gotten some level of immunity. Its seriousness has weakened with the latest Omicron variant, a report by CNBC says

WOH misses vaccination target

As per his comment, the billionaire philanthropist said it is too late for the World Health Organisation (WHO) to reach its goal of innoculating 70 per cent of the world population by the middle of 2022.

About 61.9 per cent of the global population has received at least a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The billionaire has partnered with the United Kingdom has collaborated with UK’s Welcome Trust to donate N124.5 billion to Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations that helped form the COVAX programme to deliver vaccines to low and middle-income countries.

Legit.ng has reported that in furtherance to efforts channeled towards the eradication of the COVID-19 virus and its antecedent pandemic, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation in partnership with Wellcome has pledged $300 million ($150 million each) to the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

A statement which was seen by Legit.ng said the donation, is aimed at financing COVID-19 pandemic answer and accelerating epidemic preparedness across the globe.

The foundation while calling on world leaders to support CEPI to help end the COVID-19 crisis said it is important that preparations are made for future pandemics, and address epidemic threats in the world.

Source: Legit.ng