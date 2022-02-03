The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, has gotten the support of a coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law over the recent FG's asset recovery drive

The coalition said the Attorney General of the Federation has the responsibility to ensure the successful implementation of the recovery processes

According to the organisation the campaign against the move by the AGF is orchestrated by some enemies of the nation

The Coalition for Human Rights and Rule of Law has condemned the attack on the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami by some individuals over the recent assets recovery drive in Nigeria.

The coalition on Thursday, February 3, in a statement seen by Legit.ng reports that the alleged awarded a multi-billion naira asset recovery contract to a company and its lawyers secretly being orchestrated by enemies of the AGF.

Signed by Gabriel Agibi, the coalition's president, the statement said the consistency of the attacks indicates a sinister motive to cause a submission to the whims and caprices of a select few.

Agibi said the few individuals or groups of people are bent on subverting the judicial process in Nigeria in ways too numerous to mention.

He said that the coalition is also tempted to believe that the stance of the AGF with regards to assets recovery has not gone down well with some individuals hence the puerile attempt at blackmail and intimidate him.

Agibi said:

"As stakeholders in the justice sector, we are tempted to believe that the stance of the AGF with regards to assets recovery has not gone down well with some individuals hence the puerile attempt at blackmail and intimidation."

AGF's responsibility in asset recovery drive

The Coalition said it was aware that the asset recovery drive of the Federal Government had indeed "ruffled some feathers", hence the attack on the AGF.

Agibi also reiterated that one of the responsibilities of the AGF is to ensure the successful implementation of the asset recovery drive.

He said:

"We urge him not to relent in the drive that has gathered momentum regardless of the attempts at blackmailing him into submission to their dictates that are not in the country's overall interest.

"We call on members of the general public to rally support for the efforts of the Muhammadu Buhari administration towards assets recovery in the country."

