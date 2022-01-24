The Aliko Dangote refinery project in Lagos, which is currently under construction, is expected to begin processing oil by the end of the third quarter

The Dangote refinery's development began in 2016 (six years ago), and it is projected to have a capacity of 650,000 barrels of oil per day

If the refinery operates at full capacity, Nigeria may not need to import oil to fulfill domestic demand

According to Aliko Dangote, President of Dangote Group, its Refinery would be operational by the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President of the African Development Bank (AfDB), was leading a bank delegation to the project site in Lagos when he made the statements.

According to Bloomberg, the business magnate indicated that the refinery's mechanical work has been done, and he thinks that the refinery will be operating by the end of the third quarter.

Workers make adjustments to metal pipework at the under-construction Dangote Industries Ltd. oil refinery and fertilizer plant site in the Ibeju Lekki district. Tom Saater/Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Dangote stated that the factory will begin with a processing capacity of 540,000 barrels per day, with full production possibly commencing by the end of the year or the beginning of 2023.

Devakumar Edwin, Group Executive Director, Strategy, Portfolio Development, and Capital Projects, Dangote Industries Limited, was also quoted as saying that the refinery complex, which includes a refinery, petrochemical plant, fertiliser plant, and a subsea pipeline project, is the world's largest single-train refinery.

According to him, Dangote Petroleum Refinery can fulfill 100% of Nigeria's demand for all liquid products (Gasoline, Diesel, Kerosene, and Aviation Jet) while also having a surplus of each of these products available for export.

