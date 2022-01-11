A hacker took to social media to claim he was able to gain entry to the NIN database after he discovered a bug

Listing various steps he took, he also noted that he is surprised that it was very easy to gain access to the database

However, NIMC has responded to the claim, explaining how is security works and why it is impossible to be hacked

Following a claim by hacker 'sam' that he had gotten access to the national identification database, the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has responded that it is impossible.

Sam had claimed on social media that he had discovered a flaw in the server of Nigeria's National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), revealing how simple it was for him to penetrate the system and access the personal information of millions of people.

According to Sam, he discovered this data when looking for something else to assist him to decompile certain programs he was working on, TheCable reports.

What sam posted:

"As usual, I'm looking for anything in the application's source code. Because the scope is so large, I gathered all the programs and decompiled them all at once using apktool using the command: discover -input "*.apk" -output "*.apk" -exec apktool d -o _out;

"Now I've begun looking for something tasty in decompiled files, but with over 50 programs, I can't possibly look at each one individually, right? I had an idea for nuclei, and then I remembered there are templates for android applications, so I downloaded them and launched nuclei on the entire directory.

“After 18–19 minutes of running, Nuclei output S3 Bucket Found, I tried to access it using AWS CLI, and it's like: Acess denied, No luck there. Then, after a few minutes of running, I had one additional output for the S3 bucket, which I casually tried to access without success because the S3 bucket was full of juice.

"And I was just like: I just gained access to their data of internal files, Users, and anything they have, and I can download everything, even the entire bucket."

The hacker also posted the data he obtained in the process — a copy of the national identity slip from NIMC but defaced it to hide vital information.

NIMC responds to hacker claim

In a statement on Tuesday, NIMC said its servers are secure for identity management and optimised according to Channels TV.

"The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) wishes to assure the public that its servers have not been compromised and that they are fully optimized at the highest international security levels as the guardian of Nigeria's most significant national database," the statement states.

"Despite the utility of the NIMC Mobile App for accessing their NIN on the move, the NIMC Director-General indicated that the Commission does neither use nor keep information on the AWS cloud platform or any public cloud."

