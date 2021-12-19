The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has published a list of the states with the highest kerosene prices

Nigerians have been moaning about how cooking is becoming more expensive in recent months

With only six days till Christmas, it appears like there will be no relief, and many families may find preparing the customary jollof rice quite tough

The National Bureau of Statistics has revealed that once again the cost of buying Kerosene increased by 4.17 percent in November to N441.06 per litre.

NBS revealed this in its latest report published on its website on Sunday and obtained by Legit.ng.

According to NBS the average amount paid by Nigerians in November 2021 is also 24.81 percent increase when compared to the N353.38 the product cost in November 2020.

On the other hand, the average price per gallon of the product paid by consumers declined by 0.58 percent on a month-on-month basis from N1,552.96 in October to N1,544.01 in November 2021.

On a year-on-year basis, the average price per gallon of Kerosene increased by 26.71 percent from N1,218.50 in November 2020 to N1,544.01 in November 2021.

States with the highest price of kerosene one litre

On the state distribution of prices, the top three States with the highest average price per litre in November 2021 were Ebonyi, Cross River and Enugu with N650.00, N590.91 and N589.81 respectively.

Other states included in the top 10

4- Taraba- N561.67

5- Abia- N560.28

6- Edo- N537.50

7- Ogun- N536.46

8- Osun- N519.44

9- Abuja- N500

10- Gombe- N496.67

Conversely, the lowest average prices were recorded in Bayelsa State, Katsina State and Zamfara State with N274.44, N326.92 and N333.33 respectively.

The other states with the lowest price of one litre of kerosene

Bayelsa- N274.44

Katsina- N326.92

Zamfara- N333.33

Niger- N334.81

Rivers- N341.67

Yobe- N348.48

Kebbi- N350.00

Price of one litre of Kerosene by region

In terms of Zonal variations of prices, the highest price was in the South-East at N541.19, followed by the South -West and North-Central recorded at N470.79 and N444.97 respectively.

The North-West Zone had the least price at N363.98 compared to other Zones.

