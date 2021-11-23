Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy, says Nigeria is the best market for investment

According to him, the country is blessed and has everything any investor seeking to expand their businesses needs

He also believes the administration of President Muhammdu Buhari is creating an enabling environment for ease of business

Nigeria has been described as a blessed Nation with enormous opportunities for anyone to grow their business.

Isa Pantami, minister of communications and digital economy made this declaration while speaking on Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) as a guest.

He also noted that the country’s proximity to West and Central Africa provides an enabling environment for foreign investors despite the challenges of insecurity.

Pantami words:

“We have been able to show to them the progress we have made so far when it comes to security, when it comes to infrastructure, like in my area and many more.”

“These are some of the achievements we were able to achieve during the Nigeria international partnership forum which to me is indeed a milestone on our ability to attract investors to come to Nigeria.

“We were able to explain to them the effort of the government so far and the enabling environment that has been provided; the market that we have particularly. Nigeria has the largest economy in Africa and the most populous country in Africa.

“We have been blessed with the digital native youths that understand technology and at the same time, we showed to them that coming to Nigeria to invest in the digital economic sector by implication is like dominating the whole of Africa, starting with West and Central Africa.

The minister went further to explain that Nigeria, is blessed with a population of over 200 million people and Nigeria is the gateway of West Africa.

He continues:

"So, if you invest in Nigeria, you have access to over 200 million people within the country and you are at the gateway of West Africa where you have another additional 200 million people and additional 150 million people in Central Africa."

“If you add Nigeria with West and Central Africa, you will have access to 550 million people. If you look at Nigeria geographically, it is at the centre of Africa. Relatively, with these, you will have access to around 1.37 billion people in Africa.

“We were able to show to them the enabling environment, market we have in Nigeria and the proximity of dominating West Africa on one hand, Central Africa on one hand and the ability to expand your business to all other African countries from Nigeria, which is relatively at the centre of Africa.

Pantami strongly believes with the aforementioned advantages Nigeria is the best place to invest telling investors to make the best of it.

“The earlier they come to Nigeria to invest, the better for all of them. There is no doubt that they have been convinced beyond reasonable doubt that there is no other market better than Nigeria today; not only in Africa but globally because we are blessed with the economy, population, and with the need to promote our environment.”

Startups in Nigeria raise over N123.4billion in six month

Meanwhile Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigeria was the second African country on the highest startup fundraising list, falling behind South Africa, as they both raised over N123.4 billion funds in the first six months of 2021.

Flutterwave raised the highest capital among its peers in Nigeria, where the likes of Kwik Delivery, Kuda, Appzone, Termini, and Bankly operate received significant investment.

Startups owned by men still recorded the highest investment compared to women-owned businesses, but female entrepreneurs saw a surge in funding.

