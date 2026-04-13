Nigeria's naira strengthened 1.58% this week, reflecting improved foreign exchange liquidity and investor confidence

Increased foreign capital inflow suggests cautious optimism, but structural challenges may limit the naira's gains

Oil market volatility poses risks to the naira's recovery, while the domestic bond market shows growing caution

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigeria’s currency delivered a surprising boost this week, strengthening by 1.58 per cent at the official market to close at N1,359.32 per dollar, as foreign exchange liquidity showed clear signs of improvement.

The upbeat performance reflects growing confidence among investors, supported by steady interventions from the Central Bank of Nigeria and increased inflows from foreign participants seeking attractive returns.

New exchange rate emerges as naira surges in official and black markets. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Naira surges in parallel and official windows

At the parallel market, the naira also appreciated modestly by 0.36 per cent to settle around N1,373 per dollar.

This gradual convergence between official and street rates suggests that distortions in the FX market may be easing, offering a glimpse of stability after months of volatility.

Market watchers say the recent gains are tied to improved dollar availability and a more predictable policy environment, which has encouraged cautious optimism among traders.

Foreign investors return as sentiment improves

A key driver of the naira’s rebound is the renewed interest from offshore investors, many of whom are capitalising on Nigeria’s relatively high yields and improving macroeconomic signals, according to a report by The Guardian.

According to analysts, this inflow of foreign capital is helping to ease pressure on the currency while boosting liquidity across the financial system.

Charles Abuedu, a research analyst at Cowry Asset Management Limited, noted that the naira’s upward movement could persist in the short term if current conditions hold.

However, he cautioned that deeper structural challenges, including persistent demand for foreign exchange and external economic vulnerabilities, could limit how far the currency can strengthen.

Oil prices add a layer of uncertainty

While the naira’s outlook appears positive, developments in the global oil market are adding complexity to the picture.

Crude oil prices continued to trend upward during early Asian trading, driven by geopolitical tensions and lingering uncertainty surrounding the durability of the Iran ceasefire.

With oil remaining Nigeria’s primary source of foreign exchange earnings, fluctuations in global prices are likely to play a critical role in determining the sustainability of the naira’s recovery.

Analysts warn that continued volatility in oil markets could quickly reverse gains if supply disruptions or geopolitical shocks intensify.

Bond market weakens as caution takes hold

Despite the currency’s strong showing, Nigeria’s domestic fixed-income market painted a more cautious picture.

The secondary bond market closed the week on a weaker note, with demand softening across most maturities.

This shift pushed average yields higher by 10 basis points to 15.89 per cent, signalling tightening liquidity and growing investor risk aversion.

The subdued appetite for local bonds suggests that many investors remain wary, preferring to stay on the sidelines amid lingering uncertainties.

Eurobond market offers a glimmer of hope

In contrast, Nigeria’s sovereign Eurobond market showed signs of recovery, buoyed by renewed interest from international investors.

Average yields declined by 33 basis points to 7.12 per cent, reflecting improved sentiment toward Nigeria’s external debt and a gradual return of global risk appetite.

This divergence between domestic and external markets highlights a complex reality: while foreign investors are cautiously re-engaging, local conditions remain tight.

Outlook: Fragile gains amid lingering risks

Analysts expect the domestic bond market to remain under pressure in the near term, as liquidity constraints and cautious sentiment continue to weigh on demand.

Naira's rebound boosts investors' confidence in the stock market. Credit: NurPhoto/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

"For the naira, the path ahead may not be straightforward. While improved dollar supply and investor confidence offer support, structural challenges and external shocks still loom large", Janet Ogocukwu, senior banker and economist, told Legit.ng on a call.

For now, the currency’s rally provides a welcome reprieve, but beneath the surface, Nigeria’s financial markets are sending mixed and uneasy signals.

Naira: CBN, GTBank announce new exchange rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that the naira has weakened marginally against the United States dollar at the official market before the Easter holiday on Thursday, April 2.

Data from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank) showed mixed performance across currency segments.

The naira in the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NAFEM) slipped by N2.09 or 0.15% to close at N1,380.79/$1, compared with N1,378.70/$1 recorded in the previous session.

Source: Legit.ng