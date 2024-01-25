The positive momentum in the Nigerian Equities Market persisted as mid-week trading concluded on an upbeat note

The benchmark NGX All-Share Index (NGXASI) witnessed a significant increase from 98,616.97 points to 101,571.11 points

This surge marks a new milestone as the index attains another all-time high, indicating a prevailing positive market sentiment

On Wednesday, Nigerian stocks continued their upward momentum for the tenth consecutive trading day.

This surge was fueled by increased investment in shares, leading to a significant rise in the main stock index, surpassing the historic 100,000 basis points milestone.

This impressive performance follows the recent achievement of the Nigerian equity market, which surpassed Argentina's

The favourable market performance for the day can be attributed to increased buying activities among investors, particularly in key stocks such as DANGCEM (+6.49%), GTCO (+0.47%), BUACEMENT (+9.98%), TRANSCORP (+4.51%), BUAFOODS (+5.59%), and an additional 30 stocks.

According to data from the Nigerian Exchange, the all-share index climbed to a new peak of 101,571.1 points, marking a 3% increase in less than a week.

Over the past 52 weeks, the overall return on the Nigerian equity market stands at an impressive 93.1%.

The beginning of the year has seen a positive trend in the stock market of Africa's largest economy, driven partly by the central bank's alignment with the Nigerian Government's ambitious goal of achieving a $1 trillion economy by 2030.

This commitment was underscored late last year when the central bank mandated financial institutions to bolster their capital levels in support of this initiative.

This development has sparked heightened interest in bank stocks, notably contributing to the robust performance of the Nigerian stock market in recent weeks, as indicated by the significant movement of the NGX Banking Index.

Additionally, the prevalence of negative real yields on fixed-income securities, fueled by elevated inflation rates, is prompting investors to redirect their capital from such assets towards stocks to recover and optimize their investments.

Performance by sector

The performance across sectors exhibited a mixed trend, with three out of five sectors within our assessment recording advancements, while two experienced declines.

The Industrial Index emerged as the top performer, registering a notable gain of 7.64%.

The Consumer Goods and Oil/Gas indices followed closely, which recorded gains of 4.07% and 0.09%, respectively.

Conversely, the Insurance and Banking indices faced declines, posting losses of 1.52% and 0.61%, respectively.

Top gainers of the day

No Gainers Closing price % Change + 1 WAPIC 0.88 10.00% 2 BUACEMENT 179.65 9.98% 3 JAPAULGOLD 2.55 9.91% 4 UPL 3.69 9.82% 5 TRIPPLEG 2.83 9.69%

