Over the past 12 months, the richest people in Africa have experienced a minor rise in their wealth

According to Forbes, Femi Otedola, who previously appeared on the Forbes Africa list in 2017, is responsible for the gain

Thirteen billionaires had a gain in their fortune this year, while the net worth of seven billionaires decreased

The wealthiest individuals in Africa have seen a slight increase in their fortunes over the last 12 months, which has reversed the decline they experienced a year earlier.

The cumulative net worth of the 20 billionaires on Forbes' 2024 Africa's Richest list is $82.4 billion. Compared to $81.5 billion the previous year, that is an increase of $900 million.

Forbes reported that the gain is attributable to Femi Otedola, who last appeared on the Forbes Africa list in 2017 when he was the majority owner of fuel distributor Forte Oil.

In 2013, Otedola used a Forte subsidiary to buy the public power plant Geregu Power and gradually phased out his oil investments during a government attempt to privatize the nation's energy industry.

Top 20 and their net worth

Despite the political unrest that followed the February presidential election and the depreciation of the naira in 2023 that countered the increasing value of Dangote Cement's shares, Nigeria's Aliko Dangote, whose wealth increased by $400 million to $13.9 billion, maintained the top spot on the ranking for the thirteenth consecutive year.

Magnate Johann Rupert of South Africa, a purveyor of luxury goods, maintained his second-place ranking with $10.1 billion, down from $10.7 billion in 2023 as a result of declining shares of his Compagnie Financiere Richemont, which produces Montblanc pens and Cartier watches.

Nicky Oppenheimer, a South African who sold the diamond mining company DeBeers to Anglo American mining company ten years ago, is ranked third with $9.4 billion, up $1 billion from 2023.

This year, thirteen billionaires witnessed an increase in their wealth, while seven saw a decrease in their net worth.

Forbes calculated the net worth using January 8, 2024, stock prices and currency exchange rates.

Below is the list of the top 20 richest billionaires in Africa

1. Aliko Dangote – $13.9 billion

2. Johann Rupert & family – $10.1 billion

3. Nicky Oppenheimer & family – $9.4 billion

4. Nassef Sawiris – $8.7 billion

5. Mike Adenuga – $6.9 billion

6. Abdulsamad Rabiu – $5.9 billion

7. Naguib Sawiris -$3.8 billion

8. Mohammed Mansour – $3.2 billion

9. Roos Bekker – $2.7 billion

10. Patrice Motsepe – $2.7 billion

11. Issad Rebrab & family – $2.5 billion

12. Mohammed Dewji – $1.8 billion

13. Strive Masiyiwa – $1.8 billion

14. Aziz Akhannouch & family – $1.7 billion

15. Othman Benjelloun & family – $1.4 billion

16. Youseff Mansour – $1.3 billion

17. Yassen Mansour – $1.2 billion

18. Christoffel Wiese – $1.2 billion

19. Michiel Le Roux – $1.1 billion

20. Femi Otedola – $1.1 billion

