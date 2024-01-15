Geregu Power Plant Plc is now a trillionaire company, joining the likes of FBN, UBA, Dangote Cement and others

The company reached the milestone after a 7.52% rise in the share price as of market close on Monday, January 15

This comes after Femi Otedola was ranked the 4th richest man in Nigeria amid bullish Nigerian stock performance.

Geregu Power Plant Plc has joined companies that are worth over N1 trillion.

The company’s information on the exchange showed that its market capitalization is now at N1.72 trillion at the close of trade on Monday.

Femi Otedola is chairman of Geregu Power, a power generation business, and owns more than 70% of the shares. Photo Credit: Femi Otedola

Share price increases by 7.52%

The company which opened at N399 per share gained 7.52% during the trading hour on Monday. By market close, the billionaire company was valued at N429 per share.

With this, the company joined the tier-one bank and others on the list of valuable companies worth over one trillion in the country.

The companies are FBN Holdings, Access Holdings, GTCO, UBA, and Zenith Bank. The others are Dangote Cement Plc, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc, Airtel Africa Plc, BUA Cement Plc and BUA Foods Plc.

This comes after Legit.ng reported that Otedola has been ranked the 4th richest man in Nigeria amid bullish Nigerian stock performance.

According to Forbes Billionaire Index, Otedola has a net worth of $1.2 billion after making over $6 million on Thursday, January 11, 2024.

Otedola is now behind only Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenuga, and Abdulsamad Rabiu on the Forbes Billionaire list of richest men in Nigeria.

The new development is expected to further increase the wealth of the billionaire who owns a large chunk in the company.

Femi Otedola Plans Acquisition of Another Power Company, after Geregu Power Earned N14.23bn in 2023.

Legit.ng reported that Geregu Power Plc is reportedly planning the acquisition of Geregu II to shore up its generating capacity by about 434MW.

This is as the company, owned by Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola, is gearing up to generate an estimated N31.24 billion, about $39.56 million in revenue during the first quarter of 2024.

The financial projection in the company’s published earnings forecast is a substantial leap from the N14,23 billion the firm earned in the same period in 2023.

